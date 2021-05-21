Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Steel Fibers Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Steel Fibers market covered in Chapter 4:

Bekaert

Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber

Cangzhou Daye Metal Fiber Co., Ltd.

Arcelor Mittal

Stewols India Pvt Ltd

Yuthian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing

Spajic Doo

Nycon

Maccaferri SpA

Jiangsu Daqi Metal Surface Treatment Co., Ltd

Fabpro Polymers

Zhejiang Boean Metal Products

The Euclid Chemical Company

Junwei Metal Fiber

SIKA

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Steel Fibers market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Hooked Steel Fiber

Crimped Steel Fiber

Straight Steel Fiber

Deformed Steel Fiber

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Steel Fibers market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Concrete Reinforcement

Composite Reinforcement

Refractories

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of content :

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Steel Fibers Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Hooked Steel Fiber

1.5.3 Crimped Steel Fiber

1.5.4 Straight Steel Fiber

1.5.5 Deformed Steel Fiber

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Steel Fibers Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Concrete Reinforcement

1.6.3 Composite Reinforcement

1.6.4 Refractories

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Steel Fibers Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Steel Fibers Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Steel Fibers Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Steel Fibers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Steel Fibers

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Steel Fibers

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Steel Fibers Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Bekaert

4.1.1 Bekaert Basic Information

4.1.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Bekaert Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Bekaert Business Overview

4.2 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber

4.2.1 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Basic Information

4.2.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Business Overview

4.3 Cangzhou Daye Metal Fiber Co., Ltd.

4.3.1 Cangzhou Daye Metal Fiber Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.3.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Cangzhou Daye Metal Fiber Co., Ltd. Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Cangzhou Daye Metal Fiber Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.4 Arcelor Mittal

4.4.1 Arcelor Mittal Basic Information

4.4.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Arcelor Mittal Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Arcelor Mittal Business Overview

4.5 Stewols India Pvt Ltd

4.5.1 Stewols India Pvt Ltd Basic Information

4.5.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Stewols India Pvt Ltd Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Stewols India Pvt Ltd Business Overview

4.6 Yuthian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing

4.6.1 Yuthian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Basic Information

4.6.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Yuthian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Yuthian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Business Overview

4.7 Spajic Doo

4.7.1 Spajic Doo Basic Information

4.7.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Spajic Doo Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Spajic Doo Business Overview

4.8 Nycon

4.8.1 Nycon Basic Information

4.8.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Nycon Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Nycon Business Overview

4.9 Maccaferri SpA

4.9.1 Maccaferri SpA Basic Information

4.9.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Maccaferri SpA Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Maccaferri SpA Business Overview

4.10 Jiangsu Daqi Metal Surface Treatment Co., Ltd

4.10.1 Jiangsu Daqi Metal Surface Treatment Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.10.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Jiangsu Daqi Metal Surface Treatment Co., Ltd Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Jiangsu Daqi Metal Surface Treatment Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.11 Fabpro Polymers

4.11.1 Fabpro Polymers Basic Information

4.11.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Fabpro Polymers Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Fabpro Polymers Business Overview

4.12 Zhejiang Boean Metal Products

4.12.1 Zhejiang Boean Metal Products Basic Information

4.12.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Zhejiang Boean Metal Products Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Zhejiang Boean Metal Products Business Overview

4.13 The Euclid Chemical Company

4.13.1 The Euclid Chemical Company Basic Information

4.13.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 The Euclid Chemical Company Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 The Euclid Chemical Company Business Overview

4.14 Junwei Metal Fiber

4.14.1 Junwei Metal Fiber Basic Information

4.14.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Junwei Metal Fiber Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Junwei Metal Fiber Business Overview

4.15 SIKA

4.15.1 SIKA Basic Information

4.15.2 Steel Fibers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 SIKA Steel Fibers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 SIKA Business Overview

5 Global Steel Fibers Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Steel Fibers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Steel Fibers Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Steel Fibers Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Steel Fibers Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Steel Fibers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Steel Fibers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Steel Fibers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Steel Fibers Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Steel Fibers Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Steel Fibers Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Steel Fibers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Steel Fibers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Steel Fibers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Steel Fibers Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Steel Fibers Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Steel Fibers Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Steel Fibers Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Steel Fibers Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Steel Fibers Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Steel Fibers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Steel Fibers Market Under COVID-19

….continued

