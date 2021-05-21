Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

PGI

Fibertex

AVGOL

Kimberly-Clark

Fiberweb

Toray

First Quality

Mitsui

By Type:

PP Spunbond Nonwovens

Polyester Spunbond Nonwovens

Other

By Application:

Industrial

Medical

Geotextiles

Furniture

Agriculture

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PP Spunbond Nonwovens

1.2.2 Polyester Spunbond Nonwovens

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Geotextiles

1.3.4 Furniture

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Market Analysis

3.1 United States Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Market Analysis

5.1 China Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Market Analysis

8.1 India Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Spunbonded Nonwoven Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

