The Global market for Semiconductor Intellectual Property is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Semiconductor Intellectual Property, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Semiconductor Intellectual Property industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Altera
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
eSilicon Corporation
Rambus Inc.
Open-Silicon
Mentor
Arm Limited
Avery Design Systems
Ceva Inc.
Synopsys Inc.
Silabtech Private Limited
Imagination Technologies Limited
Cast Inc.
Siemens
Kilopass Technology Inc.
Avery
By Type:
Verification IP
ASIC
Memory IP
Interface IP
Processor IP
Others
By Application:
Health Care
Telecommunications
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
TABLES OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Semiconductor Intellectual Property Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Verification IP
1.2.2 ASIC
1.2.3 Memory IP
1.2.4 Interface IP
1.2.5 Processor IP
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Health Care
1.3.2 Telecommunications
1.3.3 Consumer Electronics
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
…continued
