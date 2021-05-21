analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive market covered in Chapter 4:
Ansteel Group
Tenaris
Jiang Su Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe Group Co Ltd
Tonghua Iron and Steel Group
Hunan Valin Steel
Jiangsu Changbao Steeltube
Chongqing Iron and Steel Company
Suzhou Seamless Tubing Factory
Tianjin Pipe Corporation
Bao Steel
Xining Special Steel Co.,Ltd
Dongbei Special Steel
Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation
Hubei Xinyegang Steel Co., Ltd.
Baotou Steel
Guangzhou Iron & Steel Enterprises Group
CITIC Pacific Special Steel Holdings
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Axles
Transmission gears
Half shafts
CV joints
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Axles
1.5.3 Transmission gears
1.5.4 Half shafts
1.5.5 CV joints
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Commercial Vehicle
1.6.3 Passenger Vehicle
1.7 Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Seamless Tubular Product in Automotive Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
….. continued
