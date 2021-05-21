Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Scandium Metal Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

ALSO READ :https://industrygrowthreport.wordpress.com/2021/05/17/electrical-computer-aided-design-ecad-market-size-report-covid19-impact-share-outlook-industry-growth-revenue-and-growth-forecast-to-2027-2/

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

ALSO READ :https://positivelovelife.com/blogs/4259/Battery-Management-System-Market-2021-Analysis-Upcoming-Trends-Opportunities-and

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

ALSO READ :

https://articlescad.com/automotive-heat-shield-market-growth-value-revenue-size-share-trends-forecast-to-2027-1323185.html

Key players in the global Scandium Metal market covered in Chapter 4:

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

CODOS

Rusal

ALSO READ :

https://www.dewiring.com/create-blog/

DNI Metals Inc.

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

Platina Resources Ltd.

Stanford Materials Corp.

Scandium International Mining Corp.

Metallica Minerals

Great Western Minerals Group

Ganzhou Kemingrui

Intermix-met

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Scandium Metal market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Scandium metal ingot

Scandium oxide 99.9995%

Scandium oxide 99.999%

Scandium oxide 99.99%

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Scandium Metal market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

SOFCs

Lasers

High-intensity metal halide lamps

Aluminum-scandium alloys

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

ALSO READ :https://admin.over-blog.com/6348777/write/181438797

1.5.1 Global Scandium Metal Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Scandium metal ingot

1.5.3 Scandium oxide 99.9995%

1.5.4 Scandium oxide 99.999%

1.5.5 Scandium oxide 99.99%

1.6 Market by Application

ALSO READ :https://mayuryeole.substack.com/p/gas-detection-equipment-industry

1.6.1 Global Scandium Metal Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 SOFCs

1.6.3 Lasers

1.6.4 High-intensity metal halide lamps

1.6.5 Aluminum-scandium alloys

1.7 Scandium Metal Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Scandium Metal Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Scandium Metal Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Scandium Metal Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Scandium Metal

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Scandium Metal

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Scandium Metal Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

4.1.1 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Basic Information

4.1.2 Scandium Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Scandium Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Business Overview

4.2 CODOS

4.2.1 CODOS Basic Information

4.2.2 Scandium Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 CODOS Scandium Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 CODOS Business Overview

4.3 Rusal

4.3.1 Rusal Basic Information

4.3.2 Scandium Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Rusal Scandium Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Rusal Business Overview

4.4 DNI Metals Inc.

4.4.1 DNI Metals Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Scandium Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 DNI Metals Inc. Scandium Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 DNI Metals Inc. Business Overview

4.5 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

4.5.1 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Basic Information

4.5.2 Scandium Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Scandium Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Business Overview

4.6 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

4.6.1 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Scandium Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Scandium Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.7 Platina Resources Ltd.

4.7.1 Platina Resources Ltd. Basic Information

4.7.2 Scandium Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Platina Resources Ltd. Scandium Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Platina Resources Ltd. Business Overview

4.8 Stanford Materials Corp.

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105