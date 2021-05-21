The global Roofing Materials market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Roofing Materials market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Roofing Materials industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Roofing Materials Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Roofing Materials market covered in Chapter 4:

TOP-NOTCH CONSTRUCTION

Puyat Steel

Metalink

JB Ventures Inc

Jacinto Color Steel Inc.

Union Galvasteel Corporation

Everlast Roofing，Inc.

Colorsteel Systems Corporation

R＆A Roofmart

DN STEEL

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Roofing Materials market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Concrete Roof Tile

Ceramic Roof Tile

Shingle Roof Tile

Vinyl Roof

Metal Sheet

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Roofing Materials market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Roofing Materials Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Concrete Roof Tile

1.5.3 Ceramic Roof Tile

1.5.4 Shingle Roof Tile

1.5.5 Vinyl Roof

1.5.6 Metal Sheet

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Roofing Materials Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential Construction

1.6.3 Commercial Construction

1.7 Roofing Materials Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Roofing Materials Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Roofing Materials Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Roofing Materials Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Roofing Materials

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Roofing Materials

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Roofing Materials Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 TOP-NOTCH CONSTRUCTION

4.1.1 TOP-NOTCH CONSTRUCTION Basic Information

4.1.2 Roofing Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 TOP-NOTCH CONSTRUCTION Roofing Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 TOP-NOTCH CONSTRUCTION Business Overview

4.2 Puyat Steel

4.2.1 Puyat Steel Basic Information

4.2.2 Roofing Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Puyat Steel Roofing Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Puyat Steel Business Overview

4.3 Metalink

4.3.1 Metalink Basic Information

4.3.2 Roofing Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Metalink Roofing Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Metalink Business Overview

4.4 JB Ventures Inc

4.4.1 JB Ventures Inc Basic Information

4.4.2 Roofing Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 JB Ventures Inc Roofing Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 JB Ventures Inc Business Overview

4.5 Jacinto Color Steel Inc.

4.5.1 Jacinto Color Steel Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Roofing Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Jacinto Color Steel Inc. Roofing Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Jacinto Color Steel Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Union Galvasteel Corporation

4.6.1 Union Galvasteel Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Roofing Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Union Galvasteel Corporation Roofing Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Union Galvasteel Corporation Business Overview

4.7 Everlast Roofing，Inc.

4.7.1 Everlast Roofing，Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Roofing Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Everlast Roofing，Inc. Roofing Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Everlast Roofing，Inc. Business Overview

4.8 Colorsteel Systems Corporation

4.8.1 Colorsteel Systems Corporation Basic Information

4.8.2 Roofing Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Colorsteel Systems Corporation Roofing Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Colorsteel Systems Corporation Business Overview

4.9 R＆A Roofmart

4.9.1 R＆A Roofmart Basic Information

4.9.2 Roofing Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 R＆A Roofmart Roofing Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 R＆A Roofmart Business Overview

4.10 DN STEEL

4.10.1 DN STEEL Basic Information

4.10.2 Roofing Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 DN STEEL Roofing Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 DN STEEL Business Overview

5 Global Roofing Materials Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Roofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Roofing Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Roofing Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Roofing Materials Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Roofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Roofing Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Roofing Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Roofing Materials Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Roofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Roofing Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Roofing Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Roofing Materials Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Roofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Roofing Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Roofing Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Roofing Materials Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Roofing Materials Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Roofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Roofing Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Roofing Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Roofing Materials Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Roofing Materials Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Roofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Roofing Materials Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Roofing Materials Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Concrete Roof Tile Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Ceramic Roof Tile Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Shingle Roof Tile Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Vinyl Roof Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.6 Metal Sheet Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.7 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Roofing Materials Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Roofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Roofing Materials Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Roofing Materials Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Residential Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Commercial Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Roofing Materials Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Roofing Materials Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Roofing Materials Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Roofing Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Roofing Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Roofing Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Roofing Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Roofing Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Roofing Materials Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Roofing Materials Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Roofing Materials Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Roofing Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Roofing Materials Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Concrete Roof Tile Features

Figure Ceramic Roof Tile Features

Figure Shingle Roof Tile Features

Figure Vinyl Roof Features

Figure Metal Sheet Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Roofing Materials Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Roofing Materials Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Residential Construction Description

Figure Commercial Construction Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Roofing Materials Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Roofing Materials Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Roofing Materials

Figure Production Process of Roofing Materials

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Roofing Materials

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table TOP-NOTCH CONSTRUCTION Profile

Table TOP-NOTCH CONSTRUCTION Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Puyat Steel Profile

Table Puyat Steel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Metalink Profile

Table Metalink Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table JB Ventures Inc Profile

Table JB Ventures Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Jacinto Color Steel Inc. Profile

Table Jacinto Color Steel Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Union Galvasteel Corporation Profile

Table Union Galvasteel Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Everlast Roofing，Inc. Profile

Table Everlast Roofing，Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Colorsteel Systems Corporation Profile

Table Colorsteel Systems Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table R＆A Roofmart Profile

Table R＆A Roofmart Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table DN STEEL Profile

Table DN STEEL Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Roofing Materials Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Roofing Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Roofing Materials Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Roofing Materials Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Roofing Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Roofing Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Roofing Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Roofing Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Roofing Materials Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Roofing Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Roofing Materials Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Roofing Materials Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Roofing Materials Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Roofing Materials Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Roofing Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Roofing Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Roofing Materials Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

….continued

