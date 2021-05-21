Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Roofing Chemicals, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Roofing Chemicals industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

3M Company

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

The DOW Chemical Company

Sika AG

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Saint-Gobain S.A

By Type:

Acrylic Resin

Asphalt/Bituminous

Elastomer

Epoxy Resin

Styrene

By Application:

Membrane Roofing

Elastomeric Roofing

Bituminous Roofing

Plastic (PVC) Roofing

Metal Roofing

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Roofing Chemicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Acrylic Resin

1.2.2 Asphalt/Bituminous

1.2.3 Elastomer

1.2.4 Epoxy Resin

1.2.5 Styrene

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Membrane Roofing

1.3.2 Elastomeric Roofing

1.3.3 Bituminous Roofing

1.3.4 Plastic (PVC) Roofing

1.3.5 Metal Roofing

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Roofing Chemicals Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Roofing Chemicals Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Roofing Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Roofing Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Roofing Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Roofing Chemicals Market Analysis

3.1 United States Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Roofing Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Roofing Chemicals Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Roofing Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Roofing Chemicals Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Roofing Chemicals Market Analysis

5.1 China Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type

….continued

