Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Roofing Chemicals, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Roofing Chemicals industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
3M Company
Owens Corning
Johns Manville
Firestone Building Products Company, LLC
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
The DOW Chemical Company
Sika AG
BASF SE
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Saint-Gobain S.A
By Type:
Acrylic Resin
Asphalt/Bituminous
Elastomer
Epoxy Resin
Styrene
By Application:
Membrane Roofing
Elastomeric Roofing
Bituminous Roofing
Plastic (PVC) Roofing
Metal Roofing
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Roofing Chemicals Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Acrylic Resin
1.2.2 Asphalt/Bituminous
1.2.3 Elastomer
1.2.4 Epoxy Resin
1.2.5 Styrene
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Membrane Roofing
1.3.2 Elastomeric Roofing
1.3.3 Bituminous Roofing
1.3.4 Plastic (PVC) Roofing
1.3.5 Metal Roofing
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Roofing Chemicals Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Roofing Chemicals Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Roofing Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Roofing Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Roofing Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Roofing Chemicals Market Analysis
3.1 United States Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Roofing Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Roofing Chemicals Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Roofing Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Roofing Chemicals Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Roofing Chemicals Market Analysis
5.1 China Roofing Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Roofing Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
….continued
