The Global market for Reinforced Plastics is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Reinforced Plastics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Reinforced Plastics industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Binani Industries

Solvay

Haysite Reinforced Plastics

Du Pont

BASF

Ahlstrom

Kemrock Industries

PPG Industries

Dow Chemical Company

Celanese

Huntsman

By Type:

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastics

Others

By Application:

Building & Construction

Aerospace & Aviation

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

TABLES OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Reinforced Plastics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics

1.2.3 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastics

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Building & Construction

1.3.2 Aerospace & Aviation

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Marine

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

