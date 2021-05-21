Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants market covered in Chapter 4:

Huber Engineered Materials

Akzo Nobel

Lanxess AG

Albemarle Corporation

Clariant International Ltd.

Nabaltech AG.

BASF SE

Chemtura Corporation Limited

Italmatch Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Traditional Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants

Coated Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Textile

Plastic

Electricity and Electronics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Traditional Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants

1.5.3 Coated Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Textile

1.6.3 Plastic

1.6.4 Electricity and Electronics

1.7 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Huber Engineered Materials

4.1.1 Huber Engineered Materials Basic Information

4.1.2 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Huber Engineered Materials Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Huber Engineered Materials Business Overview

4.2 Akzo Nobel

4.2.1 Akzo Nobel Basic Information

4.2.2 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Akzo Nobel Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Akzo Nobel Business Overview

4.3 Lanxess AG

4.3.1 Lanxess AG Basic Information

4.3.2 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Lanxess AG Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Lanxess AG Business Overview

4.4 Albemarle Corporation

4.4.1 Albemarle Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Albemarle Corporation Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Albemarle Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Clariant International Ltd.

4.5.1 Clariant International Ltd. Basic Information

4.5.2 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Clariant International Ltd. Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Clariant International Ltd. Business Overview

4.6 Nabaltech AG.

4.6.1 Nabaltech AG. Basic Information

4.6.2 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Nabaltech AG. Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Nabaltech AG. Business Overview

4.7 BASF SE

4.7.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.7.2 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 BASF SE Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Performance (2015-2020)

….continued

