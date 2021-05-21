Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Raw Steel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Raw Steel market covered in Chapter 4:

Hesteel Group

JFE

ArcelorMittal

POSCO

Baosteel Group

Shougang

Jiangsu Shagang

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

Tata Steel

Ansteel Group

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Raw Steel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

TypeNon-alloy Steel

Low-alloy Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Raw Steel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction

Transport

Energy Infrastructures

Packaging

Appliances and Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Raw Steel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 TypeNon-alloy Steel

1.5.3 Low-alloy Steel

1.5.4 Alloy Steel

1.5.5 Stainless Steel

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Raw Steel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction

1.6.3 Transport

1.6.4 Energy Infrastructures

1.6.5 Packaging

1.6.6 Appliances and Industry

1.7 Raw Steel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Raw Steel Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Raw Steel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Raw Steel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Raw Steel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Raw Steel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Raw Steel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hesteel Group

4.1.1 Hesteel Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Raw Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hesteel Group Raw Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hesteel Group Business Overview

4.2 JFE

4.2.1 JFE Basic Information

4.2.2 Raw Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 JFE Raw Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 JFE Business Overview

4.3 ArcelorMittal

4.3.1 ArcelorMittal Basic Information

4.3.2 Raw Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 ArcelorMittal Raw Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 ArcelorMittal Business Overview

4.4 POSCO

4.4.1 POSCO Basic Information

4.4.2 Raw Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 POSCO Raw Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 POSCO Business Overview

4.5 Baosteel Group

4.5.1 Baosteel Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Raw Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Baosteel Group Raw Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Baosteel Group Business Overview

4.6 Shougang

4.6.1 Shougang Basic Information

4.6.2 Raw Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Shougang Raw Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Shougang Business Overview

4.7 Jiangsu Shagang

4.7.1 Jiangsu Shagang Basic Information

4.7.2 Raw Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Jiangsu Shagang Raw Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Jiangsu Shagang Business Overview

4.8 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

4.8.1 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Basic Information

4.8.2 Raw Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Raw Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Business Overview

4.9 Tata Steel

4.9.1 Tata Steel Basic Information

4.9.2 Raw Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Tata Steel Raw Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Tata Steel Business Overview

4.10 Ansteel Group

4.10.1 Ansteel Group Basic Information

4.10.2 Raw Steel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Ansteel Group Raw Steel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Ansteel Group Business Overview

5 Global Raw Steel Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Raw Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Raw Steel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Raw Steel Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Raw Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Raw Steel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Raw Steel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Raw Steel Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Raw Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Raw Steel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Raw Steel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Raw Steel Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Raw Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Raw Steel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Raw Steel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Raw Steel Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Raw Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Raw Steel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Raw Steel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Raw Steel Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Raw Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Raw Steel Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Raw Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Raw Steel Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 TypeNon-alloy Steel Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Low-alloy Steel Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Alloy Steel Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Stainless Steel Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Raw Steel Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Raw Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Raw Steel Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Transport Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Energy Infrastructures Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Packaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Appliances and Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Raw Steel Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Raw Steel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Raw Steel Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Raw Steel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Raw Steel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Raw Steel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Raw Steel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Raw Steel Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Raw Steel Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Raw Steel Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Raw Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Raw Steel Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure TypeNon-alloy Steel Features

Figure Low-alloy Steel Features

Figure Alloy Steel Features

Figure Stainless Steel Features

Table Global Raw Steel Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Raw Steel Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Construction Description

Figure Transport Description

Figure Energy Infrastructures Description

Figure Packaging Description

Figure Appliances and Industry Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Raw Steel Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Raw Steel Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Raw Steel

Figure Production Process of Raw Steel

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Raw Steel

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Hesteel Group Profile

Table Hesteel Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table JFE Profile

Table JFE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table ArcelorMittal Profile

Table ArcelorMittal Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table POSCO Profile

Table POSCO Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Baosteel Group Profile

Table Baosteel Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Shougang Profile

Table Shougang Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Jiangsu Shagang Profile

Table Jiangsu Shagang Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Profile

Table Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Tata Steel Profile

Table Tata Steel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Ansteel Group Profile

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105