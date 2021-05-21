The Global market for PVDF Resin is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PVDF Resin, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PVDF Resin industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Kureha Corporation

Dyneon LLC (3M Company)

RTP Company

Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd

SABIC

Arkema Group

Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd

Solvay

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Quadrant Group of Companies

By Type:

Pipes and Fittings

Films and Sheets

Wires and Semicon Processing

Coatings

Membranes

Li-ion Batteries

By Application:

Oil and Gas

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical Processing

Automotive and Processing

Aerospace and Defense

Building and Construction

Other End-user Industries

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

TABLES OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 PVDF Resin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pipes and Fittings

1.2.2 Films and Sheets

1.2.3 Wires and Semicon Processing

1.2.4 Coatings

1.2.5 Membranes

1.2.6 Li-ion Batteries

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Oil and Gas

1.3.2 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.3 Chemical Processing

1.3.4 Automotive and Processing

1.3.5 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.6 Building and Construction

1.3.7 Other End-user Industries

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

