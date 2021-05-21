The Global market for PVDF Resin is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PVDF Resin, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PVDF Resin industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Kureha Corporation
Dyneon LLC (3M Company)
RTP Company
Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd
SABIC
Arkema Group
Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd
Solvay
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Quadrant Group of Companies
By Type:
Pipes and Fittings
Films and Sheets
Wires and Semicon Processing
Coatings
Membranes
Li-ion Batteries
By Application:
Oil and Gas
Electrical and Electronics
Chemical Processing
Automotive and Processing
Aerospace and Defense
Building and Construction
Other End-user Industries
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
TABLES OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 PVDF Resin Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Pipes and Fittings
1.2.2 Films and Sheets
1.2.3 Wires and Semicon Processing
1.2.4 Coatings
1.2.5 Membranes
1.2.6 Li-ion Batteries
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Oil and Gas
1.3.2 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.3 Chemical Processing
1.3.4 Automotive and Processing
1.3.5 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.6 Building and Construction
1.3.7 Other End-user Industries
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
…continued
