May 2021 Report on Global PVDF Resin Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

May 21, 2021

The Global market for PVDF Resin is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of PVDF Resin, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the PVDF Resin industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Kureha Corporation
Dyneon LLC (3M Company)
RTP Company
Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd
SABIC
Arkema Group
Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd
Solvay
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Quadrant Group of Companies

By Type:

Pipes and Fittings
Films and Sheets
Wires and Semicon Processing
Coatings
Membranes
Li-ion Batteries

By Application:

Oil and Gas
Electrical and Electronics
Chemical Processing
Automotive and Processing
Aerospace and Defense
Building and Construction
Other End-user Industries

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

TABLES OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 PVDF Resin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pipes and Fittings
1.2.2 Films and Sheets
1.2.3 Wires and Semicon Processing
1.2.4 Coatings
1.2.5 Membranes
1.2.6 Li-ion Batteries
1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Oil and Gas
1.3.2 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.3 Chemical Processing
1.3.4 Automotive and Processing
1.3.5 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.6 Building and Construction
1.3.7 Other End-user Industries
1.4 Market Analysis by Region

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

