The global PU Foam market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global PU Foam market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global PU Foam industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the PU Foam Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global PU Foam market covered in Chapter 4:

Elliot Co

Helios Kemostik, d.o.o.

Rynel

Dow Chemical

Covestro

Henkel

Sinomax

TKK

BASF

Huntsman

Den Braven

FEICA

Woodbridge Group

Future Foam

3M

SIKA

Foamcraft Inc.

UFP Technologies

Sekisui SoflanWiz Co.,Ltd.

Recticel

Rogers Corp

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the PU Foam market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Spray Foam

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the PU Foam market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Building & Construction

Bedding & Furniture

Electronics

Automotive

Packaging

Footwear

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global PU Foam Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Flexible Foam

1.5.3 Rigid Foam

1.5.4 Spray Foam

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global PU Foam Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Building & Construction

1.6.3 Bedding & Furniture

1.6.4 Electronics

1.6.5 Automotive

1.6.6 Packaging

1.6.7 Footwear

1.7 PU Foam Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on PU Foam Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of PU Foam Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 PU Foam Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of PU Foam

3.2.3 Labor Cost of PU Foam

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of PU Foam Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Elliot Co

4.1.1 Elliot Co Basic Information

4.1.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Elliot Co PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Elliot Co Business Overview

4.2 Helios Kemostik, d.o.o.

4.2.1 Helios Kemostik, d.o.o. Basic Information

4.2.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Helios Kemostik, d.o.o. PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Helios Kemostik, d.o.o. Business Overview

4.3 Rynel

4.3.1 Rynel Basic Information

4.3.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Rynel PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Rynel Business Overview

4.4 Dow Chemical

4.4.1 Dow Chemical Basic Information

4.4.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Dow Chemical PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Dow Chemical Business Overview

4.5 Covestro

4.5.1 Covestro Basic Information

4.5.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Covestro PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Covestro Business Overview

4.6 Henkel

4.6.1 Henkel Basic Information

4.6.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Henkel PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Henkel Business Overview

4.7 Sinomax

4.7.1 Sinomax Basic Information

4.7.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Sinomax PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Sinomax Business Overview

4.8 TKK

4.8.1 TKK Basic Information

4.8.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 TKK PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 TKK Business Overview

4.9 BASF

4.9.1 BASF Basic Information

4.9.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 BASF PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 BASF Business Overview

4.10 Huntsman

4.10.1 Huntsman Basic Information

4.10.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Huntsman PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Huntsman Business Overview

4.11 Den Braven

4.11.1 Den Braven Basic Information

4.11.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Den Braven PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Den Braven Business Overview

4.12 FEICA

4.12.1 FEICA Basic Information

4.12.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 FEICA PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 FEICA Business Overview

4.13 Woodbridge Group

4.13.1 Woodbridge Group Basic Information

4.13.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Woodbridge Group PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Woodbridge Group Business Overview

4.14 Future Foam

4.14.1 Future Foam Basic Information

4.14.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Future Foam PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Future Foam Business Overview

4.15 3M

4.15.1 3M Basic Information

4.15.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 3M PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 3M Business Overview

4.16 SIKA

4.16.1 SIKA Basic Information

4.16.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 SIKA PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 SIKA Business Overview

4.17 Foamcraft Inc.

4.17.1 Foamcraft Inc. Basic Information

4.17.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Foamcraft Inc. PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Foamcraft Inc. Business Overview

4.18 UFP Technologies

4.18.1 UFP Technologies Basic Information

4.18.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 UFP Technologies PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 UFP Technologies Business Overview

4.19 Sekisui SoflanWiz Co.,Ltd.

4.19.1 Sekisui SoflanWiz Co.,Ltd. Basic Information

4.19.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Sekisui SoflanWiz Co.,Ltd. PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Sekisui SoflanWiz Co.,Ltd. Business Overview

4.20 Recticel

4.20.1 Recticel Basic Information

4.20.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Recticel PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Recticel Business Overview

4.21 Rogers Corp

4.21.1 Rogers Corp Basic Information

4.21.2 PU Foam Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Rogers Corp PU Foam Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Rogers Corp Business Overview

5 Global PU Foam Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global PU Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global PU Foam Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PU Foam Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America PU Foam Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America PU Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America PU Foam Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America PU Foam Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe PU Foam Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe PU Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe PU Foam Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe PU Foam Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific PU Foam Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific PU Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific PU Foam Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific PU Foam Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa PU Foam Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa PU Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PU Foam Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PU Foam Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America PU Foam Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America PU Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America PU Foam Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America PU Foam Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil PU Foam Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile PU Foam Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global PU Foam Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global PU Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global PU Foam Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global PU Foam Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Flexible Foam Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Rigid Foam Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Spray Foam Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global PU Foam Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global PU Foam Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global PU Foam Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global PU Foam Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Building & Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Bedding & Furniture Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Electronics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Automotive Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Packaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Footwear Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 PU Foam Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global PU Foam Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 PU Foam

….continued

