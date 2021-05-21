The global Protective Building Materials market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Protective Building Materials market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Protective Building Materials industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Protective Building Materials Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Protective Building Materials market covered in Chapter 4:

Owens Corning

Trelleborg AB

E I Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Knauf Insulation

BASF SE

Sika AG

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Protective Building Materials market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Metallic

Non-Metallic

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Protective Building Materials market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

For Commercial Use

For Residential Use

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Protective Building Materials Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Metallic

1.5.3 Non-Metallic

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Protective Building Materials Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 For Commercial Use

1.6.3 For Residential Use

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Protective Building Materials Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Protective Building Materials Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Protective Building Materials Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Protective Building Materials Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Protective Building Materials

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Protective Building Materials

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Protective Building Materials Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Owens Corning

4.1.1 Owens Corning Basic Information

4.1.2 Protective Building Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Owens Corning Protective Building Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Owens Corning Business Overview

4.2 Trelleborg AB

4.2.1 Trelleborg AB Basic Information

4.2.2 Protective Building Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Trelleborg AB Protective Building Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Trelleborg AB Business Overview

4.3 E I Du Pont De Nemours and Company

4.3.1 E I Du Pont De Nemours and Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Protective Building Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 E I Du Pont De Nemours and Company Protective Building Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 E I Du Pont De Nemours and Company Business Overview

4.4 Knauf Insulation

4.4.1 Knauf Insulation Basic Information

4.4.2 Protective Building Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Knauf Insulation Protective Building Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Knauf Insulation Business Overview

4.5 BASF SE

4.5.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.5.2 Protective Building Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 BASF SE Protective Building Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.6 Sika AG

4.6.1 Sika AG Basic Information

4.6.2 Protective Building Materials Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Sika AG Protective Building Materials Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Sika AG Business Overview

5 Global Protective Building Materials Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Protective Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Protective Building Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Protective Building Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Protective Building Materials Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Protective Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Protective Building Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Protective Building Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Protective Building Materials Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Protective Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Protective Building Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Protective Building Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Protective Building Materials Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Protective Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Protective Building Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Protective Building Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Protective Building Materials Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Protective Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Protective Building Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Protective Building Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Protective Building Materials Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Protective Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Protective Building Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Protective Building Materials Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Protective Building Materials Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Protective Building Materials Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Protective Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Protective Building Materials Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Protective Building Materials Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Metallic Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Non-Metallic Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Protective Building Materials Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Protective Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Protective Building Materials Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Protective Building Materials Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 For Commercial Use Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 For Residential Use Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Other Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Protective Building Materials Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Protective Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Protective Building Materials Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Protective Building Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Protective Building Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Protective Building Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Protective Building Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Protective Building Materials Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Protective Building Materials Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Protective Building Materials Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Protective Building Materials Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Protective Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Protective Building Materials Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Metallic Features

Figure Non-Metallic Features

Table Global Protective Building Materials Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Protective Building Materials Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure For Commercial Use Description

Figure For Residential Use Description

Figure Other Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Protective Building Materials Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Protective Building Materials Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Protective Building Materials

Figure Production Process of Protective Building Materials

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Protective Building Materials

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Owens Corning Profile

Table Owens Corning Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Trelleborg AB Profile

Table Trelleborg AB Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table E I Du Pont De Nemours and Company Profile

Table E I Du Pont De Nemours and Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Knauf Insulation Profile

Table Knauf Insulation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table BASF SE Profile

Table BASF SE Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Sika AG Profile

Table Sika AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Protective Building Materials Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Protective Building Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Protective Building Materials Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Protective Building Materials Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Protective Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Protective Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Protective Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Protective Building Materials Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Protective Building Materials Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Protective Building Materials Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Protective Building Materials Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Protective Building Materials Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Protective Building Materials Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Protective Building Materials Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

