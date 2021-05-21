The global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market covered in Chapter 4:

LG MMA

Evonik Industries

Plaskolite, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Makevale Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Sumitomo Chemical

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Arkema

Lucite International

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

PMMA Sheets

PMMA Resins

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive/Transport

Construction

Electronics

Signs & Displays

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 PMMA Sheets

1.5.3 PMMA Resins

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive/Transport

1.6.3 Construction

1.6.4 Electronics

1.6.5 Signs & Displays

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 LG MMA

4.1.1 LG MMA Basic Information

4.1.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 LG MMA Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 LG MMA Business Overview

4.2 Evonik Industries

4.2.1 Evonik Industries Basic Information

4.2.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Evonik Industries Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Evonik Industries Business Overview

4.3 Plaskolite, Inc.

4.3.1 Plaskolite, Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Plaskolite, Inc. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Plaskolite, Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation

4.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Makevale Group

4.5.1 Makevale Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Makevale Group Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Makevale Group Business Overview

4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

4.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Basic Information

4.6.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Business Overview

4.7 Sumitomo Chemical

4.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical Basic Information

4.7.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview

4.8 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

4.8.1 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 Kuraray Co., Ltd

4.9.1 Kuraray Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.9.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Kuraray Co., Ltd Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Kuraray Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.10 Arkema

4.10.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.10.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Arkema Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Arkema Business Overview

4.11 Lucite International

4.11.1 Lucite International Basic Information

4.11.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Lucite International Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Lucite International Business Overview

5 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 PMMA Sheets Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 PMMA Resins Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive/Transport Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Electronics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Signs & Displays Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure PMMA Sheets Features

Figure PMMA Resins Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Automotive/Transport Description

Figure Construction Description

Figure Electronics Description

Figure Signs & Displays Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

….continued

