The global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market covered in Chapter 4:

Dupont

ACE Global

CHUKOH CHEMICAL

TE Wire & Cable

3M

Tesa

Bertech

Dunmore

Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

3C & Home Appliance

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Industry

Other Applications

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

1.5.3 Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 3C & Home Appliance

1.6.3 Industrial Equipment

1.6.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.6.5 Automotive Industry

1.6.6 Other Applications

1.7 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dupont

4.1.1 Dupont Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dupont Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dupont Business Overview

4.2 ACE Global

4.2.1 ACE Global Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ACE Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ACE Global Business Overview

4.3 CHUKOH CHEMICAL

4.3.1 CHUKOH CHEMICAL Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 CHUKOH CHEMICAL Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 CHUKOH CHEMICAL Business Overview

4.4 TE Wire & Cable

4.4.1 TE Wire & Cable Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 TE Wire & Cable Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 TE Wire & Cable Business Overview

4.5 3M

4.5.1 3M Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 3M Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 3M Business Overview

4.6 Tesa

4.6.1 Tesa Basic Information

4.6.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Tesa Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Tesa Business Overview

4.7 Bertech

4.7.1 Bertech Basic Information

4.7.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Bertech Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Bertech Business Overview

4.8 Dunmore

4.8.1 Dunmore Basic Information

4.8.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Dunmore Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Dunmore Business Overview

5 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Silicone Based Polyimide Tape Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 3C & Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Industrial Equipment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Aerospace & Defense Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Automotive Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Other Applications Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Silicone Based Polyimide Tape Features

Figure Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape Features

Table Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure 3C & Home Appliance Description

Figure Industrial Equipment Description

Figure Aerospace & Defense Description

Figure Automotive Industry Description

Figure Other Applications Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

….continued

