Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyethylene Terephthalate, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyethylene Terephthalate industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

JBF Industries Ltd

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Yisheng Petrochemical Co.

DAK America

Octal

MG Chemical

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd

Sinopec Group

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Sang Fang Xiang

Reliance Industries Ltd

Hengli Group Co. Ltd

China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd

Alpek SAB de CV

By Type:

Bottles

Films & Sheets

Others

By Application:

Beverages

Sheets & Films

Consumer Goods

Food Packaging

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bottles

1.2.2 Films & Sheets

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Beverages

1.3.2 Sheets & Films

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Food Packaging

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis

3.1 United States Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis

5.1 China Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis

8.1 India Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

