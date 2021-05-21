Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Polyethylene Terephthalate, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Polyethylene Terephthalate industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
JBF Industries Ltd
Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd
Zhejiang Yisheng Petrochemical Co.
DAK America
Octal
MG Chemical
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd
Sinopec Group
Lotte Chemical Corporation
Sang Fang Xiang
Reliance Industries Ltd
Hengli Group Co. Ltd
China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd
Alpek SAB de CV
By Type:
Bottles
Films & Sheets
Others
By Application:
Beverages
Sheets & Films
Consumer Goods
Food Packaging
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of content :
1 Market Overview
1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Bottles
1.2.2 Films & Sheets
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Beverages
1.3.2 Sheets & Films
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Food Packaging
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis
3.1 United States Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis
5.1 China Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Analysis
8.1 India Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Polyethylene Terephthalate Consumption Structure by Application
….continued
