Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyethylene Imine Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Polyethylene Imine market covered in Chapter 4:
LyondellBasell
Sinopec Corporation
BASF
Ineos
Total
Wuhan Qianglong Chemical
Gobekie
Nippon Shokubai
BP
Borealis
SABIC
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dow Chemical
Turtle Wax
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyethylene Imine market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Assay: 50%
Assay: 90%-99%
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyethylene Imine market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Paper-making Industry
Electroplating Industry
Biomedicine Industry
Coating Industry
Water Treatment Industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Polyethylene Imine Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Assay: 50%
1.5.3 Assay: 90%-99%
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Polyethylene Imine Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Paper-making Industry
1.6.3 Electroplating Industry
1.6.4 Biomedicine Industry
1.6.5 Coating Industry
1.6.6 Water Treatment Industry
1.7 Polyethylene Imine Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyethylene Imine Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Polyethylene Imine Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Polyethylene Imine Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyethylene Imine
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyethylene Imine
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyethylene Imine Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 LyondellBasell
4.1.1 LyondellBasell Basic Information
4.1.2 Polyethylene Imine Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 LyondellBasell Polyethylene Imine Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 LyondellBasell Business Overview
4.2 Sinopec Corporation
4.2.1 Sinopec Corporation Basic Information
4.2.2 Polyethylene Imine Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Sinopec Corporation Polyethylene Imine Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Sinopec Corporation Business Overview
4.3 BASF
4.3.1 BASF Basic Information
4.3.2 Polyethylene Imine Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 BASF Polyethylene Imine Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 BASF Business Overview
4.4 Ineos
4.4.1 Ineos Basic Information
4.4.2 Polyethylene Imine Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Ineos Polyethylene Imine Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Ineos Business Overview
4.5 Total
4.5.1 Total Basic Information
4.5.2 Polyethylene Imine Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Total Polyethylene Imine Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Total Business Overview
4.6 Wuhan Qianglong Chemical
4.6.1 Wuhan Qianglong Chemical Basic Information
4.6.2 Polyethylene Imine Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Wuhan Qianglong Chemical Polyethylene Imine Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Wuhan Qianglong Chemical Business Overview
4.7 Gobekie
4.7.1 Gobekie Basic Information
4.7.2 Polyethylene Imine Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Gobekie Polyethylene Imine Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Gobekie Business Overview
4.8 Nippon Shokubai
4.8.1 Nippon Shokubai Basic Information
4.8.2 Polyethylene Imine Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Nippon Shokubai Polyethylene Imine Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Nippon Shokubai Business Overview
4.9 BP
4.9.1 BP Basic Information
4.9.2 Polyethylene Imine Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 BP Polyethylene Imine Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 BP Business Overview
4.10 Borealis
….continued
