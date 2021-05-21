Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polychloroprene Rubber Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polychloroprene Rubber market covered in Chapter 4:

Shen Hua Chemical Industrial Company Limited (China)

ExxonMobil Chemical Company (US)

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company (South Korea)

Dow Chemical Company (US)

Lion Copolymer, LLC (US)

Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd (Japan)

DuPont Performance Elastomers LLC (US)

Firestone Polymers LLC (US)

Nairit Plant CJSC (Armenia)

Showa Denko K.K (Japan)

LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

JSR Corporation (Japan)

Zeon Corporation (Japan)

Versalis (Italy)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polychloroprene Rubber market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polychloroprene Rubber Pad

Polychloroprene Rubber Sheet

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polychloroprene Rubber market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive and Aerospace

Wire and Cables

Construction

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Pad

1.5.3 Polychloroprene Rubber Sheet

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive and Aerospace

1.6.3 Wire and Cables

1.6.4 Construction

1.7 Polychloroprene Rubber Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polychloroprene Rubber Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polychloroprene Rubber Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polychloroprene Rubber

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polychloroprene Rubber

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polychloroprene Rubber Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shen Hua Chemical Industrial Company Limited (China)

4.1.1 Shen Hua Chemical Industrial Company Limited (China) Basic Information

4.1.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shen Hua Chemical Industrial Company Limited (China) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shen Hua Chemical Industrial Company Limited (China) Business Overview

4.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Company (US)

4.2.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Company (US) Basic Information

4.2.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Company (US) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Company (US) Business Overview

4.3 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company (South Korea)

4.3.1 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company (South Korea) Basic Information

4.3.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company (South Korea) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company (South Korea) Business Overview

4.4 Dow Chemical Company (US)

4.4.1 Dow Chemical Company (US) Basic Information

4.4.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Dow Chemical Company (US) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Dow Chemical Company (US) Business Overview

4.5 Lion Copolymer, LLC (US)

4.5.1 Lion Copolymer, LLC (US) Basic Information

4.5.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Lion Copolymer, LLC (US) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Lion Copolymer, LLC (US) Business Overview

4.6 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd (Japan)

4.6.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd (Japan) Basic Information

4.6.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd (Japan) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd (Japan) Business Overview

4.7 DuPont Performance Elastomers LLC (US)

4.7.1 DuPont Performance Elastomers LLC (US) Basic Information

4.7.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 DuPont Performance Elastomers LLC (US) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 DuPont Performance Elastomers LLC (US) Business Overview

4.8 Firestone Polymers LLC (US)

4.8.1 Firestone Polymers LLC (US) Basic Information

4.8.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Firestone Polymers LLC (US) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Firestone Polymers LLC (US) Business Overview

4.9 Nairit Plant CJSC (Armenia)

4.9.1 Nairit Plant CJSC (Armenia) Basic Information

4.9.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Nairit Plant CJSC (Armenia) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Nairit Plant CJSC (Armenia) Business Overview

4.10 Showa Denko K.K (Japan)

4.10.1 Showa Denko K.K (Japan) Basic Information

4.10.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Showa Denko K.K (Japan) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Showa Denko K.K (Japan) Business Overview

4.11 LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)

4.11.1 LG Chem Ltd. (Korea) Basic Information

4.11.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 LG Chem Ltd. (Korea) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 LG Chem Ltd. (Korea) Business Overview

4.12 Lanxess AG (Germany)

4.12.1 Lanxess AG (Germany) Basic Information

4.12.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Lanxess AG (Germany) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Lanxess AG (Germany) Business Overview

4.13 JSR Corporation (Japan)

4.13.1 JSR Corporation (Japan) Basic Information

4.13.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 JSR Corporation (Japan) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 JSR Corporation (Japan) Business Overview

4.14 Zeon Corporation (Japan)

4.14.1 Zeon Corporation (Japan) Basic Information

4.14.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Zeon Corporation (Japan) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Zeon Corporation (Japan) Business Overview

4.15 Versalis (Italy)

4.15.1 Versalis (Italy) Basic Information

4.15.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Versalis (Italy) Polychloroprene Rubber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Versalis (Italy) Business Overview

5 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Polychloroprene Rubber Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polychloroprene Rubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polychloroprene Rubber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polychloroprene Rubber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polychloroprene Rubber Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Polychloroprene Rubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polychloroprene Rubber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polychloroprene Rubber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Polychloroprene Rubber Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polychloroprene Rubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polychloroprene Rubber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polychloroprene Rubber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Polychloroprene Rubber Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polychloroprene Rubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polychloroprene Rubber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polychloroprene Rubber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Polychloroprene Rubber Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Polychloroprene Rubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Polychloroprene Rubber Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Polychloroprene Rubber Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Polychloroprene Rubber Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Polychloroprene Rubber Pad Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Polychloroprene Rubber Sheet Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Polychloroprene Rubber Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive and Aerospace Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Wire and Cables Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

