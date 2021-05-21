The global Polyamide market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyamide market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyamide industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyamide Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Polyamide market covered in Chapter 4:
Nippon Steel Chemical
Toray
Teilin Nylon
Wellman
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Polyplastics
Toyobo
Akzo
Mitsui Petrochemical
Tokede Chemical
UBE
BIP
BASF
Toray Industries
Ato Chimie
Shenma
Asahi
Hoechst
Sumitomo Bekelite
Synthetic Rubber
Polymer
Mitsubishi Chemical
Callmox
Showa Danko
Nan Ya Plastic
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyamide market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
PA6
PA66
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyamide market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
OEM
Aftermarket
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Polyamide Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 PA6
1.5.3 PA66
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Polyamide Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 OEM
1.6.3 Aftermarket
1.7 Polyamide Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyamide Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Polyamide Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Polyamide Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyamide
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyamide
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyamide Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
….continued
