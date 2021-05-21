The global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

ALSO READ https://penzu.com/journals/24827872/67950285

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

ALSO READ https://telegra.ph/Earthmoving-Equipment-Market-Size-Share-Growth–Report-2027-05-10

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) market covered in Chapter 4:

UBE Industries

Evonik Industries AG

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

Arkema SA

Ensinger

ALSO READ https://telegra.ph/Electric-Motorcycle-Market-2021-Share-Comprehensive-Analysis-Opportunity-Assessment-Future-Estimations-and-Key-Industry-Segments-05-03

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

General Grade

Reinforced

Plasticized

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food Industry

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Industrial Coating

Electricals & Electronics

Others

ALSO READ https://chatsmartly.com/read-blog/8589

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 General Grade

1.5.3 Reinforced

1.5.4 Plasticized

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food Industry

1.6.3 Automotive

1.6.4 Oil & Gas

1.6.5 Industrial Coating

1.6.6 Electricals & Electronics

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 UBE Industries

4.1.1 UBE Industries Basic Information

4.1.2 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 UBE Industries Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 UBE Industries Business Overview

4.2 Evonik Industries AG

4.2.1 Evonik Industries AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Evonik Industries AG Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Evonik Industries AG Business Overview

4.3 EMS-Chemie Holding AG

4.3.1 EMS-Chemie Holding AG Basic Information

4.3.2 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 EMS-Chemie Holding AG Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 EMS-Chemie Holding AG Business Overview

4.4 Arkema SA

4.4.1 Arkema SA Basic Information

4.4.2 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Arkema SA Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Arkema SA Business Overview

4.5 Ensinger

4.5.1 Ensinger Basic Information

4.5.2 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Ensinger Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Ensinger Business Overview

5 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

ALSO READ https://www.pearltrees.com/preegayni/item3480725686 North America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 General Grade Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Reinforced Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Plasticized Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

ALSO READ https://www.reusealways.com/read-blog/5152

12 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Food Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Automotive Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Oil & Gas Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Electricals & Electronics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure General Grade Features

Figure Reinforced Features

Figure Plasticized Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Food Industry Description

Figure Automotive Description

Figure Oil & Gas Description

Figure Industrial Coating Description

Figure Electricals & Electronics Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12)

Figure Production Process of Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12)

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12)

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table UBE Industries Profile

Table UBE Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Evonik Industries AG Profile

Table Evonik Industries AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table EMS-Chemie Holding AG Profile

Table EMS-Chemie Holding AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Arkema SA Profile

Table Arkema SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Ensinger Profile

Table Ensinger Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12 or Nylon 12) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105