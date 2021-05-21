Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Plate Glass Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Plate Glass market covered in Chapter 4:

PGW

AGC

Guardian

Cardinal

Saint-Gobain SA

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

NSG

Fuyao Group Glass Industries Co. Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass

Corning Incorporated

PPG

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Plate Glass market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Construction Glass

Car windscreen

Special glass

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Plate Glass market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial

Municipal

Residential

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Plate Glass Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Construction Glass

1.5.3 Car windscreen

1.5.4 Special glass

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Plate Glass Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial

1.6.3 Municipal

1.6.4 Residential

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Plate Glass Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plate Glass Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Plate Glass Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Plate Glass Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Plate Glass

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Plate Glass

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Plate Glass Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 PGW

4.1.1 PGW Basic Information

4.1.2 Plate Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 PGW Plate Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 PGW Business Overview

4.2 AGC

4.2.1 AGC Basic Information

4.2.2 Plate Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 AGC Plate Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 AGC Business Overview

4.3 Guardian

4.3.1 Guardian Basic Information

4.3.2 Plate Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Guardian Plate Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Guardian Business Overview

4.4 Cardinal

4.4.1 Cardinal Basic Information

4.4.2 Plate Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Cardinal Plate Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Cardinal Business Overview

4.5 Saint-Gobain SA

4.5.1 Saint-Gobain SA Basic Information

4.5.2 Plate Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Saint-Gobain SA Plate Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Saint-Gobain SA Business Overview

4.6 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

4.6.1 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd Basic Information

4.6.2 Plate Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd Plate Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd Business Overview

4.7 NSG

4.7.1 NSG Basic Information

4.7.2 Plate Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 NSG Plate Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 NSG Business Overview

4.8 Fuyao Group Glass Industries Co. Ltd.

4.8.1 Fuyao Group Glass Industries Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.8.2 Plate Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Fuyao Group Glass Industries Co. Ltd. Plate Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Fuyao Group Glass Industries Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.9 Nippon Sheet Glass

4.9.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Basic Information

4.9.2 Plate Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Plate Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Business Overview

4.10 Corning Incorporated

4.10.1 Corning Incorporated Basic Information

4.10.2 Plate Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Corning Incorporated Plate Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Corning Incorporated Business Overview

4.11 PPG

4.11.1 PPG Basic Information

4.11.2 Plate Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 PPG Plate Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 PPG Business Overview

5 Global Plate Glass Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Plate Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Plate Glass Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Plate Glass Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Plate Glass Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Plate Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Plate Glass Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Plate Glass Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Plate Glass Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Plate Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Plate Glass Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Plate Glass Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Plate Glass Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Plate Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plate Glass Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plate Glass Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Plate Glass Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Plate Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plate Glass Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plate Glass Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Plate Glass Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Plate Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Plate Glass Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Plate Glass Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Plate Glass Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Plate Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Plate Glass Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Plate Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Plate Glass Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Plate Glass Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Construction Glass Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Car windscreen Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Special glass Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Plate Glass Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Plate Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Plate Glass Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Plate Glass Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Commercial Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Municipal Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Residential Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Plate Glass Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Plate Glass Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Plate Glass Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Plate Glass Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Plate Glass Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Plate Glass Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Plate Glass Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Plate Glass Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Plate Glass Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Plate Glass Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Plate Glass Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Plate Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Plate Glass Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Construction Glass Features

Figure Car windscreen Features

Figure Special glass Features

Table Global Plate Glass Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Plate Glass Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

….….Continued

