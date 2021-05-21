The Global market for Optical Brightening Agents (OBA) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Optical Brightening Agents (OBA), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Optical Brightening Agents (OBA) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Clariant AG
Archroma
Brilliant Group Inc.
Blankophor
Akzo Nobel
Shanxi QingShan Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd
BASF
Nanjing Sannuo Chemical Co.
3V Sigma
Sun Rise Chemical
Meghmani Dyes And Intermediates Ltd
Huntsman
United Specialities Pvt Ltd
RPM International
Eastman Chemical
Aron Universal Ltd
Keystone
Hebei Sanchuan
Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd
Apex enterprise
Deepak Nitrite Limited
Mayzo
By Type:
Cinnnnamic Acid
Coumarin
Dicarboxylic Acid
Diphenyl Pyrazoline
Stilbene
Others
By Application:
Slurrying
Gluing
Surface coating
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
TABLES OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Optical Brightening Agents (OBA) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Cinnnnamic Acid
1.2.2 Coumarin
1.2.3 Dicarboxylic Acid
1.2.4 Diphenyl Pyrazoline
1.2.5 Stilbene
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Slurrying
1.3.2 Gluing
1.3.3 Surface coating
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
…continued
