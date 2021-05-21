The global Oilfield Chemicals market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Oilfield Chemicals market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Oilfield Chemicals industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Oilfield Chemicals Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Oilfield Chemicals market covered in Chapter 4:

Drilling Specialties Company (Chevron Philips Chemical Company)

Innospec Specialty Chemicals

Halliburton

Albemarle Corporation

Zirax Limited

Solvay

Huntsman

ExxonMobil Chemical Company Inc. (ExxonMobil Corporation)

The Lubrizol Corporation

Flotek Industries Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Clariant AG

Kemira Oyj

Schlumberger Limited

Croda International Plc.

Elementis Plc.

Nalco Champion Technologies Inc. (Ecolab)

Scomi Energy Services Bhd (Scomi Group Bhd)

BASF SE

Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp (CESTC)

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Huntsman International LLC

DowDupont

Ashland Inc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Oilfield Chemicals market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Biocides

Demulsifiers

Pour-point Depressants(PPD)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Oilfield Chemicals market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Drilling Fluids

Workover and Completion Fluids

Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Biocides

1.5.3 Demulsifiers

1.5.4 Pour-point Depressants(PPD)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Drilling Fluids

1.6.3 Workover and Completion Fluids

1.6.4 Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

1.7 Oilfield Chemicals Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oilfield Chemicals Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Oilfield Chemicals Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Oilfield Chemicals

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Oilfield Chemicals

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Oilfield Chemicals Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Drilling Specialties Company (Chevron Philips Chemical Company)

4.1.1 Drilling Specialties Company (Chevron Philips Chemical Company) Basic Information

4.1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Drilling Specialties Company (Chevron Philips Chemical Company) Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Drilling Specialties Company (Chevron Philips Chemical Company) Business Overview

4.2 Innospec Specialty Chemicals

4.2.1 Innospec Specialty Chemicals Basic Information

4.2.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Innospec Specialty Chemicals Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Innospec Specialty Chemicals Business Overview

4.3 Halliburton

4.3.1 Halliburton Basic Information

4.3.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Halliburton Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Halliburton Business Overview

4.4 Albemarle Corporation

4.4.1 Albemarle Corporation Basic Information

4.4.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Albemarle Corporation Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Albemarle Corporation Business Overview

4.5 Zirax Limited

4.5.1 Zirax Limited Basic Information

4.5.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Zirax Limited Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Zirax Limited Business Overview

4.6 Solvay

4.6.1 Solvay Basic Information

4.6.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Solvay Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Solvay Business Overview

4.7 Huntsman

4.7.1 Huntsman Basic Information

4.7.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Huntsman Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Huntsman Business Overview

4.8 ExxonMobil Chemical Company Inc. (ExxonMobil Corporation)

4.8.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Company Inc. (ExxonMobil Corporation) Basic Information

4.8.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Company Inc. (ExxonMobil Corporation) Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Company Inc. (ExxonMobil Corporation) Business Overview

4.9 The Lubrizol Corporation

4.9.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Basic Information

4.9.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Business Overview

4.10 Flotek Industries Inc.

4.10.1 Flotek Industries Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Flotek Industries Inc. Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Flotek Industries Inc. Business Overview

4.11 Akzo Nobel N.V.

4.11.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Basic Information

4.11.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Business Overview

4.12 Clariant AG

4.12.1 Clariant AG Basic Information

4.12.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Clariant AG Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Clariant AG Business Overview

4.13 Kemira Oyj

4.13.1 Kemira Oyj Basic Information

4.13.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Kemira Oyj Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Kemira Oyj Business Overview

4.14 Schlumberger Limited

4.14.1 Schlumberger Limited Basic Information

4.14.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Schlumberger Limited Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Schlumberger Limited Business Overview

4.15 Croda International Plc.

4.15.1 Croda International Plc. Basic Information

4.15.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Croda International Plc. Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Croda International Plc. Business Overview

4.16 Elementis Plc.

4.16.1 Elementis Plc. Basic Information

4.16.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Elementis Plc. Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Elementis Plc. Business Overview

4.17 Nalco Champion Technologies Inc. (Ecolab)

4.17.1 Nalco Champion Technologies Inc. (Ecolab) Basic Information

4.17.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Nalco Champion Technologies Inc. (Ecolab) Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Nalco Champion Technologies Inc. (Ecolab) Business Overview

4.18 Scomi Energy Services Bhd (Scomi Group Bhd)

4.18.1 Scomi Energy Services Bhd (Scomi Group Bhd) Basic Information

4.18.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Scomi Energy Services Bhd (Scomi Group Bhd) Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Scomi Energy Services Bhd (Scomi Group Bhd) Business Overview

4.19 BASF SE

4.19.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.19.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 BASF SE Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.20 Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp (CESTC)

4.20.1 Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp (CESTC) Basic Information

4.20.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp (CESTC) Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp (CESTC) Business Overview

4.21 Baker Hughes Incorporated

4.21.1 Baker Hughes Incorporated Basic Information

4.21.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Baker Hughes Incorporated Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Baker Hughes Incorporated Business Overview

4.22 Huntsman International LLC

4.22.1 Huntsman International LLC Basic Information

4.22.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 Huntsman International LLC Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 Huntsman International LLC Business Overview

4.23 DowDupont

4.23.1 DowDupont Basic Information

4.23.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 DowDupont Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 DowDupont Business Overview

4.24 Ashland Inc

4.24.1 Ashland Inc Basic Information

4.24.2 Oilfield Chemicals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.24.3 Ashland Inc Oilfield Chemicals Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.24.4 Ashland Inc Business Overview

5 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Oilfield Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Oilfield Chemicals Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Oilfield Chemicals Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Oilfield Chemicals Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Oilfield Chemicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Segment by Types

….continued

