Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) market covered in Chapter 4:

SB International, Inc.

U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc.

JFE Steel Corporation

IPSCO

Tenergy Equipment and Services Ltd.

Vallourec S.A.

Tenaris S.A.

Arcelor Mittal S.A.

ITECO

Triad Pipe & Steel Company LLC

Evraz Plc

Joy Pipe US

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

St. Louis Pipe & Supply

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Drill Pipe

Casting

Tubing

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Onshore

Offshore

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Drill Pipe

1.5.3 Casting

1.5.4 Tubing

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Onshore

1.6.3 Offshore

1.7 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 SB International, Inc.

4.1.1 SB International, Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 SB International, Inc. Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 SB International, Inc. Business Overview

4.2 U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc.

4.2.1 U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc. Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc. Business Overview

4.3 JFE Steel Corporation

4.3.1 JFE Steel Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 JFE Steel Corporation Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 JFE Steel Corporation Business Overview

4.4 IPSCO

4.4.1 IPSCO Basic Information

4.4.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 IPSCO Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 IPSCO Business Overview

4.5 Tenergy Equipment and Services Ltd.

4.5.1 Tenergy Equipment and Services Ltd. Basic Information

4.5.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Tenergy Equipment and Services Ltd. Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Tenergy Equipment and Services Ltd. Business Overview

4.6 Vallourec S.A.

4.6.1 Vallourec S.A. Basic Information

4.6.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Vallourec S.A. Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Vallourec S.A. Business Overview

4.7 Tenaris S.A.

4.7.1 Tenaris S.A. Basic Information

4.7.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Tenaris S.A. Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Tenaris S.A. Business Overview

4.8 Arcelor Mittal S.A.

4.8.1 Arcelor Mittal S.A. Basic Information

4.8.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Arcelor Mittal S.A. Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Arcelor Mittal S.A. Business Overview

4.9 ITECO

4.9.1 ITECO Basic Information

4.9.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 ITECO Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 ITECO Business Overview

4.10 Triad Pipe & Steel Company LLC

4.10.1 Triad Pipe & Steel Company LLC Basic Information

4.10.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Triad Pipe & Steel Company LLC Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Triad Pipe & Steel Company LLC Business Overview

4.11 Evraz Plc

4.11.1 Evraz Plc Basic Information

4.11.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Evraz Plc Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Evraz Plc Business Overview

4.12 Joy Pipe US

4.12.1 Joy Pipe US Basic Information

4.12.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Joy Pipe US Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Joy Pipe US Business Overview

4.13 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

4.13.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. Basic Information

4.13.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. Business Overview

4.14 St. Louis Pipe & Supply

4.14.1 St. Louis Pipe & Supply Basic Information

4.14.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 St. Louis Pipe & Supply Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 St. Louis Pipe & Supply Business Overview

5 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Drill Pipe Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Casting Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Tubing Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Onshore Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Offshore Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Oil Country Tabular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

….….Continued

