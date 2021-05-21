The global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market covered in Chapter 4:

Toray Industrial

Ahlstrom Oyj (Finland)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

PPG Industries (U.S.)

Jushi Group Co., Ltd (China)

SGL

Saint-Gobain Adfors (France)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Thermoset

1.5.3 Thermoplastic

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.6.3 Wind Energy

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Toray Industrial

4.1.1 Toray Industrial Basic Information

4.1.2 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Toray Industrial Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Toray Industrial Business Overview

4.2 Ahlstrom Oyj (Finland)

4.2.1 Ahlstrom Oyj (Finland) Basic Information

4.2.2 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Ahlstrom Oyj (Finland) Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Ahlstrom Oyj (Finland) Business Overview

4.3 Owens Corning (U.S.)

4.3.1 Owens Corning (U.S.) Basic Information

4.3.2 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Owens Corning (U.S.) Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Performance (2015-2020)

….continued

