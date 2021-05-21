The global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market covered in Chapter 4:

Clariant International Ltd

Albemarle Corporation

BASF

Israel Chemical LTD

Chemtura Corporation

DSM

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Aluminum Hydroxide

Organo-phosphorus Chemicals

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Non Halogenated Flame Retardant market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Polyolefins

Epoxy Resins

Unsaturated Polyesters (UPE)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Aluminum Hydroxide

1.5.3 Organo-phosphorus Chemicals

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Polyolefins

1.6.3 Epoxy Resins

1.6.4 Unsaturated Polyesters (UPE)

1.7 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Non Halogenated Flame Retardant

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Non Halogenated Flame Retardant

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Clariant International Ltd

4.1.1 Clariant International Ltd Basic Information

4.1.2 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Clariant International Ltd Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Clariant International Ltd Business Overview

4.2 Albemarle Corporation

4.2.1 Albemarle Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Albemarle Corporation Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Albemarle Corporation Business Overview

4.3 BASF

4.3.1 BASF Basic Information

4.3.2 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BASF Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BASF Business Overview

4.4 Israel Chemical LTD

4.4.1 Israel Chemical LTD Basic Information

4.4.2 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Israel Chemical LTD Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Israel Chemical LTD Business Overview

4.5 Chemtura Corporation

4.5.1 Chemtura Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Chemtura Corporation Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Chemtura Corporation Business Overview

4.6 DSM

4.6.1 DSM Basic Information

4.6.2 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 DSM Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 DSM Business Overview

5 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Aluminum Hydroxide Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Organo-phosphorus Chemicals Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Polyolefins Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Epoxy Resins Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Unsaturated Polyesters (UPE) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Aluminum Hydroxide Features

Figure Organo-phosphorus Chemicals Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Polyolefins Description

Figure Epoxy Resins Description

Figure Unsaturated Polyesters (UPE) Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Non Halogenated Flame Retardant

Figure Production Process of Non Halogenated Flame Retardant

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Non Halogenated Flame Retardant

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Clariant International Ltd Profile

Table Clariant International Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Albemarle Corporation Profile

Table Albemarle Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table BASF Profile

Table BASF Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Israel Chemical LTD Profile

Table Israel Chemical LTD Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Chemtura Corporation Profile

Table Chemtura Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table DSM Profile

Table DSM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure United States Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Germany Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure China Non Halogenated Flame Retardant Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

