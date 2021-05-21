The global Natural Fragrance market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Natural Fragrance market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Natural Fragrance industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Natural Fragrance Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Natural Fragrance market covered in Chapter 4:

Firmenich SA

International Flavors and Fragrance

Frutarom Industries

Lebermuth

Takasago International

Sensient Flavors and Fragrances

T.Hasegawa Co., Ltd

Givaudan SA

Huabao

Kerry

Symrise AG

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Natural Fragrance market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Body Lotions

Soap Bar

Body Wash

Hand Lotion

Deodorant

Shampoo

Detergents

Oral Products

Dairy Product

Confectionary

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Natural Fragrance market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Personal Care Products

Household Care

Food and Beverages

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Natural Fragrance Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Body Lotions

1.5.3 Soap Bar

1.5.4 Body Wash

1.5.5 Hand Lotion

1.5.6 Deodorant

1.5.7 Shampoo

1.5.8 Detergents

1.5.9 Oral Products

1.5.10 Dairy Product

1.5.11 Confectionary

1.5.12 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Natural Fragrance Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Personal Care Products

1.6.3 Household Care

1.6.4 Food and Beverages

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Natural Fragrance Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Natural Fragrance Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Natural Fragrance Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Natural Fragrance Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Natural Fragrance

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Natural Fragrance

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Natural Fragrance Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Firmenich SA

4.1.1 Firmenich SA Basic Information

4.1.2 Natural Fragrance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Firmenich SA Natural Fragrance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Firmenich SA Business Overview

4.2 International Flavors and Fragrance

4.2.1 International Flavors and Fragrance Basic Information

4.2.2 Natural Fragrance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 International Flavors and Fragrance Natural Fragrance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 International Flavors and Fragrance Business Overview

4.3 Frutarom Industries

4.3.1 Frutarom Industries Basic Information

4.3.2 Natural Fragrance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Frutarom Industries Natural Fragrance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Frutarom Industries Business Overview

4.4 Lebermuth

4.4.1 Lebermuth Basic Information

4.4.2 Natural Fragrance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Lebermuth Natural Fragrance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Lebermuth Business Overview

4.5 Takasago International

4.5.1 Takasago International Basic Information

4.5.2 Natural Fragrance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Takasago International Natural Fragrance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Takasago International Business Overview

4.6 Sensient Flavors and Fragrances

4.6.1 Sensient Flavors and Fragrances Basic Information

4.6.2 Natural Fragrance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Sensient Flavors and Fragrances Natural Fragrance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Sensient Flavors and Fragrances Business Overview

4.7 T.Hasegawa Co., Ltd

4.7.1 T.Hasegawa Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.7.2 Natural Fragrance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 T.Hasegawa Co., Ltd Natural Fragrance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 T.Hasegawa Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.8 Givaudan SA

4.8.1 Givaudan SA Basic Information

4.8.2 Natural Fragrance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Givaudan SA Natural Fragrance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Givaudan SA Business Overview

4.9 Huabao

4.9.1 Huabao Basic Information

4.9.2 Natural Fragrance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Huabao Natural Fragrance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Huabao Business Overview

4.10 Kerry

4.10.1 Kerry Basic Information

4.10.2 Natural Fragrance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Kerry Natural Fragrance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Kerry Business Overview

4.11 Symrise AG

4.11.1 Symrise AG Basic Information

4.11.2 Natural Fragrance Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Symrise AG Natural Fragrance Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Symrise AG Business Overview

5 Global Natural Fragrance Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Natural Fragrance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Natural Fragrance Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Natural Fragrance Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Natural Fragrance Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Natural Fragrance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Natural Fragrance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Natural Fragrance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Natural Fragrance Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Natural Fragrance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Natural Fragrance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Natural Fragrance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Natural Fragrance Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Fragrance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Fragrance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Fragrance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Natural Fragrance Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Fragrance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Fragrance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Fragrance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Natural Fragrance Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Natural Fragrance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Natural Fragrance Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Natural Fragrance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Natural Fragrance Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Natural Fragrance Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Natural Fragrance Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Natural Fragrance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Natural Fragrance Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Natural Fragrance Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Body Lotions Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Soap Bar Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Body Wash Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Hand Lotion Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.6 Deodorant Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.7 Shampoo Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.8 Detergents Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.9 Oral Products Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.10 Dairy Product Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.11 Confectionary Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.12 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Natural Fragrance Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Natural Fragrance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Natural Fragrance Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Natural Fragrance Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Household Care Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Food and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Natural Fragrance Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Natural Fragrance Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Natural Fragrance Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Natural Fragrance Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Natural Fragrance Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Fragrance Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Natural Fragrance Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Natural Fragrance Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Natural Fragrance Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Natural Fragrance Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Natural Fragrance Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Natural Fragrance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Natural Fragrance Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Body Lotions Features

Figure Soap Bar Features

Figure Body Wash Features

Figure Hand Lotion Features

Figure Deodorant Features

Figure Shampoo Features

Figure Detergents Features

Figure Oral Products Features

Figure Dairy Product Features

….continued

