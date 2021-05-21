Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Microfiber Yarns, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Microfiber Yarns industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Hanil Synthetic Fiber

Aditya Birla Yarn

Sharman Woollen Mills

Taekwang

Gürteks Group

Sutlej Textiles and Industries

Sadiq Group

Indorama

Chenab Textile Mills

By Type:

White (100%)Acrylic Yarn

White Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn

Colored(100%) Acrylic Yarn

Colored Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn

By Application:

Sweater

Blanket

Carpet

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Microfiber Yarns Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 White (100%)Acrylic Yarn

1.2.2 White Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn

1.2.3 Colored(100%) Acrylic Yarn

1.2.4 Colored Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Sweater

1.3.2 Blanket

1.3.3 Carpet

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Microfiber Yarns Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Microfiber Yarns Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Microfiber Yarns (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Microfiber Yarns (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Microfiber Yarns (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Microfiber Yarns Market Analysis

3.1 United States Microfiber Yarns Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Microfiber Yarns Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Microfiber Yarns Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Microfiber Yarns Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Microfiber Yarns Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Microfiber Yarns Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Microfiber Yarns Market Analysis

5.1 China Microfiber Yarns Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Microfiber Yarns Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Microfiber Yarns Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Microfiber Yarns Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Microfiber Yarns Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Microfiber Yarns Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Microfiber Yarns Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Microfiber Yarns Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Microfiber Yarns Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Microfiber Yarns Market Analysis

8.1 India Microfiber Yarns Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Microfiber Yarns Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Microfiber Yarns Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

