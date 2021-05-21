Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Sumitomo Electric Industries
MI-Tech Metals
Metal Matrix Cast Composites
Sandvik
Plansee
CPS Technologies Corporation
Deutsche Edelstahlwerke
Daewha Alloytic
Ametek Specialty Metal Products
Ceradyne
ADMA Products
TISICS
Thermal Transfer Composites
GKN
3A Composites
Materion Corporation
DWA Aluminum Composites
Hitachi Metals
By Type:
Aluminum
Nickel
Refractory
By Application:
Ground Transportation
Electronics
Thermal Management
Aerospace
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Aluminum
1.2.2 Nickel
1.2.3 Refractory
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Ground Transportation
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Thermal Management
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption by Top Countries
….continued
