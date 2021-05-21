Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Sumitomo Electric Industries

MI-Tech Metals

Metal Matrix Cast Composites

Sandvik

Plansee

CPS Technologies Corporation

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke

Daewha Alloytic

Ametek Specialty Metal Products

Ceradyne

ADMA Products

TISICS

Thermal Transfer Composites

GKN

3A Composites

Materion Corporation

DWA Aluminum Composites

Hitachi Metals

By Type:

Aluminum

Nickel

Refractory

By Application:

Ground Transportation

Electronics

Thermal Management

Aerospace

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Aluminum

1.2.2 Nickel

1.2.3 Refractory

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Ground Transportation

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Thermal Management

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Metal Matrix Composite (Mmc) Consumption by Top Countries

….continued

