May 2021 Report on Global Metal Casing Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Metal Casing, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Metal Casing industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Catcher
Victory Precision
Waffer
BYD
Tongda
Foxconn
Everwin Precision
Pegatron
Dynacast
Ju Teng
Dongguan Janus
By Type:
Stamping
Die Casting
Extrusion + CNC
By Application:
Ultrabook
Tablet
Wearable Device
Movable Power Source
Mobile Phone
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Metal Casing Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Stamping
1.2.2 Die Casting
1.2.3 Extrusion + CNC
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Ultrabook
1.3.2 Tablet
1.3.3 Wearable Device
1.3.4 Movable Power Source
1.3.5 Mobile Phone
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Metal Casing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Metal Casing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Metal Casing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Metal Casing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Metal Casing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Metal Casing (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Metal Casing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Metal Casing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Metal Casing (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Metal Casing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Metal Casing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Metal Casing (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Casing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Metal Casing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Metal Casing Market Analysis
3.1 United States Metal Casing Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Metal Casing Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Metal Casing Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Metal Casing Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Metal Casing Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Metal Casing Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Metal Casing Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Metal Casing Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Metal Casing Market Analysis
5.1 China Metal Casing Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Metal Casing Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Metal Casing Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Metal Casing Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Metal Casing Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Metal Casing Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Metal Casing Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Metal Casing Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Metal Casing Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Metal Casing Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Metal Casing Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Metal Casing Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Metal Casing Market Analysis
8.1 India Metal Casing Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Metal Casing Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Metal Casing Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Metal Casing Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Metal Casing Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Metal Casing Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Metal Casing Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Metal Casing Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Metal Casing Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Metal Casing Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Metal Casing Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Metal Casing Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Metal Casing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
