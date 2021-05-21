The global Magnetic Particles market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Magnetic Particles market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Magnetic Particles industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Magnetic Particles Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Magnetic Particles market covered in Chapter 4:

TODA KOGYO CORP.

Micromod Partikeltechnologie GmbH

Western Magnet Co., Ltd.

Magnaflux

ChromoTek

Huiling

Hengdian Group DMEGC magnetic limited

Aichi Steel

Circle Systems

24kTherapy

Spherotech

Yuhong

ChemiCell

Hoosier Magnetics

Zhejiang Ante Magnetic Material Co., Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Magnetic Particles market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Ferrites

Neodymium(NdFeB)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Magnetic Particles market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Auto Industry

Household Appliance Industry

Computer Industry

Electronic Toys

Electroacoustic Product

Military Application

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Magnetic Particles Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Ferrites

1.5.3 Neodymium(NdFeB)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Magnetic Particles Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Auto Industry

1.6.3 Household Appliance Industry

1.6.4 Computer Industry

1.6.5 Electronic Toys

1.6.6 Electroacoustic Product

1.6.7 Military Application

1.7 Magnetic Particles Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Magnetic Particles Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Magnetic Particles Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Magnetic Particles Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Magnetic Particles

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Magnetic Particles

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Magnetic Particles Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 TODA KOGYO CORP.

4.1.1 TODA KOGYO CORP. Basic Information

4.1.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 TODA KOGYO CORP. Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 TODA KOGYO CORP. Business Overview

4.2 Micromod Partikeltechnologie GmbH

4.2.1 Micromod Partikeltechnologie GmbH Basic Information

4.2.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Micromod Partikeltechnologie GmbH Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Micromod Partikeltechnologie GmbH Business Overview

4.3 Western Magnet Co., Ltd.

4.3.1 Western Magnet Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.3.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Western Magnet Co., Ltd. Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Western Magnet Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.4 Magnaflux

4.4.1 Magnaflux Basic Information

4.4.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Magnaflux Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Magnaflux Business Overview

4.5 ChromoTek

4.5.1 ChromoTek Basic Information

4.5.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ChromoTek Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ChromoTek Business Overview

4.6 Huiling

4.6.1 Huiling Basic Information

4.6.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Huiling Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Huiling Business Overview

4.7 Hengdian Group DMEGC magnetic limited

4.7.1 Hengdian Group DMEGC magnetic limited Basic Information

4.7.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Hengdian Group DMEGC magnetic limited Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Hengdian Group DMEGC magnetic limited Business Overview

4.8 Aichi Steel

4.8.1 Aichi Steel Basic Information

4.8.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Aichi Steel Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Aichi Steel Business Overview

4.9 Circle Systems

4.9.1 Circle Systems Basic Information

4.9.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Circle Systems Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Circle Systems Business Overview

4.10 24kTherapy

4.10.1 24kTherapy Basic Information

4.10.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 24kTherapy Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 24kTherapy Business Overview

4.11 Spherotech

4.11.1 Spherotech Basic Information

4.11.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Spherotech Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Spherotech Business Overview

4.12 Yuhong

4.12.1 Yuhong Basic Information

4.12.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Yuhong Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Yuhong Business Overview

4.13 ChemiCell

4.13.1 ChemiCell Basic Information

4.13.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 ChemiCell Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 ChemiCell Business Overview

4.14 Hoosier Magnetics

4.14.1 Hoosier Magnetics Basic Information

4.14.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Hoosier Magnetics Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Hoosier Magnetics Business Overview

4.15 Zhejiang Ante Magnetic Material Co., Ltd.

4.15.1 Zhejiang Ante Magnetic Material Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.15.2 Magnetic Particles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Zhejiang Ante Magnetic Material Co., Ltd. Magnetic Particles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Zhejiang Ante Magnetic Material Co., Ltd. Business Overview

5 Global Magnetic Particles Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Magnetic Particles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Magnetic Particles Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Magnetic Particles Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Magnetic Particles Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Magnetic Particles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Magnetic Particles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Magnetic Particles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Magnetic Particles Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Magnetic Particles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Magnetic Particles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Magnetic Particles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Particles Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Particles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Particles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Particles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Particles Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Particles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Particles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Particles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Magnetic Particles Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Magnetic Particles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Magnetic Particles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Magnetic Particles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Magnetic Particles Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Magnetic Particles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Magnetic Particles Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Magnetic Particles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Magnetic Particles Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Magnetic Particles Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Ferrites Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Neodymium(NdFeB) Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Magnetic Particles Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Magnetic Particles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Magnetic Particles Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Magnetic Particles Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Auto Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Household Appliance Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

