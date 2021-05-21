Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Liquid Monochloroacetate Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Liquid Monochloroacetate market covered in Chapter 4:

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical

Luzhou Hepu Chemical

Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong

Meghmani Finechem

Xuchang Dongfang Chemical

Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry

Yichang Jinxin Chemical

CABB

Niacet

Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical

Dow

Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry

IOL Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals

Shri Chlochem

Tiande Chemical

Denak

Shandong MinJi Chemical

AkzoNobel

Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry

Gold Power

Meridian

China Pingmei Shenma Group

Daicel

Shandong Huayang Technology

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Liquid Monochloroacetate market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

0.7

0.8

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Liquid Monochloroacetate market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Pesticide

Carboxymethylcellulose

Medicine

Organic synthesis

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Liquid Monochloroacetate Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 0.7

1.5.3 0.8

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Liquid Monochloroacetate Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Pesticide

1.6.3 Carboxymethylcellulose

1.6.4 Medicine

1.6.5 Organic synthesis

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Liquid Monochloroacetate Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Liquid Monochloroacetate Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Liquid Monochloroacetate Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Liquid Monochloroacetate Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Liquid Monochloroacetate

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Liquid Monochloroacetate

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Liquid Monochloroacetate Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

….continued

