Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Liquid Filtration Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Liquid Filtration market covered in Chapter 4:
MANN+HUMMEL
Sefar AG
Lydall, Inc.
Sandler AG
TWE Group
Donaldson Filtration Solutions
Hollingsworth & Vose
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
Autotech Nonwovens
Norafin Industries
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Fibertex Nonwovens
Ahlstrom-Munksjo
American Fabric Filter
G. Bopp + Co. AG
Eagle Nonwovens Inc.
Yingkaimo Metal Net Co.
Berry Global, Inc.
Clear Edge
Johns Manville
GKD
Kavon Filter Products Co.,
3M
Valmet
Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Liquid Filtration market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Polymer
Cotton
Metal
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Liquid Filtration market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Municipal Treatment
Food & Beverage
Metal & Mining
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Liquid Filtration Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Polymer
1.5.3 Cotton
1.5.4 Metal
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Liquid Filtration Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Municipal Treatment
1.6.3 Food & Beverage
1.6.4 Metal & Mining
1.6.5 Chemical
1.6.6 Pharmaceutical
1.7 Liquid Filtration Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Liquid Filtration Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Liquid Filtration Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Liquid Filtration Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Liquid Filtration
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Liquid Filtration
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Liquid Filtration Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
….continued
