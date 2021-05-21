Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Rackspace Inc.

IBM Corporation

VMware Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Accenture

Oracle Corporation Fujitsu Ltd

DXC Technology

Microsoft Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

Amazon Web Services Inc.

By Type:

Private

Public

Hybrid

By Application:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Retail

Manufacturing

Media & entertainment

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Private

1.2.2 Public

1.2.3 Hybrid

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 IT & Telecom

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Retail and E-commerce

1.3.5 Government & Defense

1.3.6 Energy & Utilities

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Manufacturing

1.3.9 Media & entertainment

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Analysis

5.1 China Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

