Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hydrogen Storage Alloy Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Hydrogen Storage Alloy market covered in Chapter 4:

Mitsui

Whole Win (Beijing) Materials Science and Technology Company

Japan Metals & Chemicals

Xiamen Tungsten

Santoku

Chuo Denki Kogyo

China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech

H Bank Technology

Baotou Santoku Battery Materials Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Rising Nonferrous Metals Group

Liaoning Kingpowers Group

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hydrogen Storage Alloy market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Titanium hydrogen storage alloy

Zirconium hydrogen storage alloy

Fe hydrogen storage alloy

Rare earth hydrogen storage alloy

Mg hydrogen storage alloy

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hydrogen Storage Alloy market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hydrogen recovery or separation

Rechargeable battery

Refrigeration and heating equipment

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Titanium hydrogen storage alloy

1.5.3 Zirconium hydrogen storage alloy

1.5.4 Fe hydrogen storage alloy

1.5.5 Rare earth hydrogen storage alloy

1.5.6 Mg hydrogen storage alloy

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Hydrogen recovery or separation

1.6.3 Rechargeable battery

1.6.4 Refrigeration and heating equipment

1.7 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hydrogen Storage Alloy Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hydrogen Storage Alloy

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hydrogen Storage Alloy

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hydrogen Storage Alloy Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Mitsui

4.1.1 Mitsui Basic Information

4.1.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Mitsui Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Mitsui Business Overview

4.2 Whole Win (Beijing) Materials Science and Technology Company

4.2.1 Whole Win (Beijing) Materials Science and Technology Company Basic Information

4.2.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Whole Win (Beijing) Materials Science and Technology Company Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Whole Win (Beijing) Materials Science and Technology Company Business Overview

4.3 Japan Metals & Chemicals

4.3.1 Japan Metals & Chemicals Basic Information

4.3.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Japan Metals & Chemicals Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Japan Metals & Chemicals Business Overview

4.4 Xiamen Tungsten

4.4.1 Xiamen Tungsten Basic Information

4.4.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Xiamen Tungsten Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Xiamen Tungsten Business Overview

4.5 Santoku

4.5.1 Santoku Basic Information

4.5.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Santoku Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Santoku Business Overview

4.6 Chuo Denki Kogyo

4.6.1 Chuo Denki Kogyo Basic Information

4.6.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Chuo Denki Kogyo Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Chuo Denki Kogyo Business Overview

4.7 China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech

4.7.1 China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Basic Information

4.7.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Business Overview

4.8 H Bank Technology

4.8.1 H Bank Technology Basic Information

4.8.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 H Bank Technology Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 H Bank Technology Business Overview

4.9 Baotou Santoku Battery Materials Co., Ltd.

4.9.1 Baotou Santoku Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Baotou Santoku Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Baotou Santoku Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.10 Guangdong Rising Nonferrous Metals Group

4.10.1 Guangdong Rising Nonferrous Metals Group Basic Information

4.10.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Guangdong Rising Nonferrous Metals Group Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Guangdong Rising Nonferrous Metals Group Business Overview

4.11 Liaoning Kingpowers Group

4.11.1 Liaoning Kingpowers Group Basic Information

4.11.2 Hydrogen Storage Alloy Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Liaoning Kingpowers Group Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Liaoning Kingpowers Group Business Overview

5 Global Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hydrogen Storage Alloy Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Hydrogen Storage Alloy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Hydrogen Storage Alloy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Storage Alloy Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Storage Alloy Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Storage Alloy Market Under COVID-19

….….Continued

