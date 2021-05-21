The global Glycol Ethers market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Glycol Ethers market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Glycol Ethers industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Glycol Ethers Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Glycol Ethers market covered in Chapter 4:

BASF SE

Recochem Inc.

Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Ineos Group Limited

KH Neochem Co., Ltd.

Eastmen Chemical Company

Oxiteno

FBC Chemical Corp

Royal Dutch Shell plc

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Sasol Limited

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Glycol Ethers market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

E-series

P-series

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Glycol Ethers market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Solvent

Anti-Icing Agent

Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

Chemical Intermediate

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Glycol Ethers Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 E-series

1.5.3 P-series

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Glycol Ethers Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Solvent

1.6.3 Anti-Icing Agent

1.6.4 Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

1.6.5 Chemical Intermediate

1.7 Glycol Ethers Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glycol Ethers Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Glycol Ethers Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Glycol Ethers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Glycol Ethers

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Glycol Ethers

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Glycol Ethers Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BASF SE

4.1.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.1.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BASF SE Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.2 Recochem Inc.

4.2.1 Recochem Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Recochem Inc. Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Recochem Inc. Business Overview

4.3 Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd.

4.3.1 Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.3.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd. Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.4 The Dow Chemical Company

4.4.1 The Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 The Dow Chemical Company Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 The Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.5 Ineos Group Limited

4.5.1 Ineos Group Limited Basic Information

4.5.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Ineos Group Limited Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Ineos Group Limited Business Overview

4.6 KH Neochem Co., Ltd.

4.6.1 KH Neochem Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 KH Neochem Co., Ltd. Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 KH Neochem Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.7 Eastmen Chemical Company

4.7.1 Eastmen Chemical Company Basic Information

4.7.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Eastmen Chemical Company Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Eastmen Chemical Company Business Overview

4.8 Oxiteno

4.8.1 Oxiteno Basic Information

4.8.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Oxiteno Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Oxiteno Business Overview

4.9 FBC Chemical Corp

4.9.1 FBC Chemical Corp Basic Information

4.9.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 FBC Chemical Corp Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 FBC Chemical Corp Business Overview

4.10 Royal Dutch Shell plc

4.10.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc Basic Information

4.10.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc Business Overview

4.11 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

4.11.1 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Basic Information

4.11.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Business Overview

4.12 Sasol Limited

4.12.1 Sasol Limited Basic Information

4.12.2 Glycol Ethers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Sasol Limited Glycol Ethers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Sasol Limited Business Overview

5 Global Glycol Ethers Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Glycol Ethers Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glycol Ethers Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Glycol Ethers Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Glycol Ethers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Glycol Ethers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Glycol Ethers Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Glycol Ethers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Glycol Ethers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Glycol Ethers Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glycol Ethers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glycol Ethers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Glycol Ethers Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Glycol Ethers Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Glycol Ethers Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Glycol Ethers Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Glycol Ethers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Glycol Ethers Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Glycol Ethers Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Glycol Ethers Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 E-series Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 P-series Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Glycol Ethers Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Glycol Ethers Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Glycol Ethers Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Solvent Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Anti-Icing Agent Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Hydraulic and Brake Fluid Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Chemical Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Glycol Ethers Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Glycol Ethers Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Glycol Ethers Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Glycol Ethers Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Glycol Ethers Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Glycol Ethers Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Glycol Ethers Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Glycol Ethers Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Glycol Ethers Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Glycol Ethers Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Glycol Ethers Market Forecast Under COVID-19

….continued

