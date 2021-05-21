Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Glass Recycling, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Glass Recycling industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Pace Glass

Glass Recycling UK Ltd

The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC)

Vetropack Group

Strategic Materials

Safelite

Andover Township

Ripple Glass

Gunner’s Glass Recycling

Consol Glass

By Type:

Food & Beverages container glass

Car glass

Construction glass

Others

By Application:

Glass containers (cullet)

Fiberglass

Road base aggregate

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glass Recycling Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Food & Beverages container glass

1.2.2 Car glass

1.2.3 Construction glass

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Glass containers (cullet)

1.3.2 Fiberglass

1.3.3 Road base aggregate

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Glass Recycling Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Glass Recycling Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Glass Recycling Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Glass Recycling Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Glass Recycling Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Glass Recycling (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Glass Recycling Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Glass Recycling Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Glass Recycling (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Glass Recycling Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Glass Recycling Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glass Recycling (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Recycling Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Glass Recycling Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Glass Recycling Market Analysis

3.1 United States Glass Recycling Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Glass Recycling Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Glass Recycling Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Glass Recycling Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Glass Recycling Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Glass Recycling Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Glass Recycling Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Glass Recycling Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Glass Recycling Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Glass Recycling Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Glass Recycling Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Glass Recycling Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Glass Recycling Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Glass Recycling Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Glass Recycling Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Glass Recycling Market Analysis

5.1 China Glass Recycling Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Glass Recycling Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Glass Recycling Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Glass Recycling Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Glass Recycling Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Glass Recycling Consumption Volume by Type

….continued

