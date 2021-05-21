Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Glass Fiber Fabric, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Glass Fiber Fabric industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Hexcel Corporation

BGF Industries, Inc.

Saertex GmbH & Co.KG.

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass

Asahi Kasei

3B Fibreglass

Chomarat Textile Industries

LANXESS

VALMIERA

Saint-Gobain

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc.

Gurit

By Type:

Alkali-free Glass Fiber

Medium-alkali Glass Fiber

High-alkali Glass Fiber

By Application:

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Construction

Transportation

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glass Fiber Fabric Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Alkali-free Glass Fiber

1.2.2 Medium-alkali Glass Fiber

1.2.3 High-alkali Glass Fiber

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.2 Marine

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Fabric (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Glass Fiber Fabric Market Analysis

3.1 United States Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Glass Fiber Fabric Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Glass Fiber Fabric Market Analysis

5.1 China Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Glass Fiber Fabric Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Fabric Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Glass Fiber Fabric Market Analysis

8.1 India Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Glass Fiber Fabric Consumption Structure by Application

….continued

