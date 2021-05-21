Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Forged Steel Grinding Balls Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Forged Steel Grinding Balls market covered in Chapter 4:

Magotteaux

Jinan Xinte

Shandong Huamin

Dongyuan Steel Ball

Longteng Special Steel

Scaw Metals Group

Jinan Huafu

Jinchi Steel Ball.

TOYO Grinding Ball

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Forged Steel Grinding Balls market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Forged Steel Grinding Balls market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Mining Industry

Thermal Power Plant

Cement Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Alloy Steel

1.5.3 Stainless Steel

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Mining Industry

1.6.3 Thermal Power Plant

1.6.4 Cement Industry

1.7 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Forged Steel Grinding Balls Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Forged Steel Grinding Balls

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Forged Steel Grinding Balls

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Forged Steel Grinding Balls Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Magotteaux

4.1.1 Magotteaux Basic Information

4.1.2 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Magotteaux Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Magotteaux Business Overview

4.2 Jinan Xinte

4.2.1 Jinan Xinte Basic Information

4.2.2 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Jinan Xinte Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Jinan Xinte Business Overview

4.3 Shandong Huamin

4.3.1 Shandong Huamin Basic Information

4.3.2 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Shandong Huamin Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Shandong Huamin Business Overview

4.4 Dongyuan Steel Ball

4.4.1 Dongyuan Steel Ball Basic Information

4.4.2 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Product Profiles, Application and Specification

….continued

