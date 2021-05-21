Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Forged Steel Grinding Balls Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Forged Steel Grinding Balls market covered in Chapter 4:
Magotteaux
Jinan Xinte
Shandong Huamin
Dongyuan Steel Ball
Longteng Special Steel
Scaw Metals Group
Jinan Huafu
Jinchi Steel Ball.
TOYO Grinding Ball
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Forged Steel Grinding Balls market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Alloy Steel
Stainless Steel
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Forged Steel Grinding Balls market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Mining Industry
Thermal Power Plant
Cement Industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Alloy Steel
1.5.3 Stainless Steel
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Mining Industry
1.6.3 Thermal Power Plant
1.6.4 Cement Industry
1.7 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Forged Steel Grinding Balls Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Forged Steel Grinding Balls
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Forged Steel Grinding Balls
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Forged Steel Grinding Balls Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Magotteaux
4.1.1 Magotteaux Basic Information
4.1.2 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Magotteaux Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Magotteaux Business Overview
4.2 Jinan Xinte
4.2.1 Jinan Xinte Basic Information
4.2.2 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Jinan Xinte Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Jinan Xinte Business Overview
4.3 Shandong Huamin
4.3.1 Shandong Huamin Basic Information
4.3.2 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Shandong Huamin Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Shandong Huamin Business Overview
4.4 Dongyuan Steel Ball
4.4.1 Dongyuan Steel Ball Basic Information
4.4.2 Forged Steel Grinding Balls Product Profiles, Application and Specification
….continued
