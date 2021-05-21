The global Floor Covering market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Floor Covering market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Floor Covering industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Floor Covering Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Floor Covering market covered in Chapter 4:

Armstrong Flooring

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

ABC Carpet & Home Inc.

Lowe’s

Home Depot Inc.

Interface Inc.

Milliken & Company

Lumber Liquidators Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Floor Covering market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Carpets & rugs

Tiles

Vinyl flooring

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Floor Covering market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial

Residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Floor Covering Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Carpets & rugs

1.5.3 Tiles

1.5.4 Vinyl flooring

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Floor Covering Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial

1.6.3 Residential

1.7 Floor Covering Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Floor Covering Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Floor Covering Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Floor Covering Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Floor Covering

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Floor Covering

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Floor Covering Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Armstrong Flooring

4.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Basic Information

4.1.2 Floor Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Armstrong Flooring Floor Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Armstrong Flooring Business Overview

4.2 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

4.2.1 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Floor Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Floor Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Business Overview

4.3 Mohawk Industries Inc.

4.3.1 Mohawk Industries Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Floor Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Mohawk Industries Inc. Floor Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Mohawk Industries Inc. Business Overview

4.4 ABC Carpet & Home Inc.

4.4.1 ABC Carpet & Home Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Floor Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 ABC Carpet & Home Inc. Floor Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 ABC Carpet & Home Inc. Business Overview

4.5 Lowe’s

4.5.1 Lowe’s Basic Information

4.5.2 Floor Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Lowe’s Floor Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Lowe’s Business Overview

4.6 Home Depot Inc.

4.6.1 Home Depot Inc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Floor Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Home Depot Inc. Floor Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Home Depot Inc. Business Overview

4.7 Interface Inc.

4.7.1 Interface Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Floor Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Interface Inc. Floor Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Interface Inc. Business Overview

4.8 Milliken & Company

4.8.1 Milliken & Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Floor Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Milliken & Company Floor Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Milliken & Company Business Overview

4.9 Lumber Liquidators Inc.

4.9.1 Lumber Liquidators Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Floor Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Lumber Liquidators Inc. Floor Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Lumber Liquidators Inc. Business Overview

4.10 Shaw Industries Group Inc.

4.10.1 Shaw Industries Group Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Floor Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Shaw Industries Group Inc. Floor Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Shaw Industries Group Inc. Business Overview

5 Global Floor Covering Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Floor Covering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Floor Covering Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Floor Covering Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Floor Covering Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Floor Covering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Floor Covering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Floor Covering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Floor Covering Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Floor Covering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Floor Covering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Floor Covering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Floor Covering Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Covering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Covering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Covering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Floor Covering Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Covering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Covering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Covering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Floor Covering Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Floor Covering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Floor Covering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Floor Covering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Floor Covering Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Floor Covering Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Floor Covering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Floor Covering Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Floor Covering Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Carpets & rugs Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Tiles Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Vinyl flooring Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Floor Covering Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Floor Covering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Floor Covering Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Floor Covering Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Commercial Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Residential Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Floor Covering Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Floor Covering Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Floor Covering Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Floor Covering Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Floor Covering Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Floor Covering Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Floor Covering Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Floor Covering Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Floor Covering Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Floor Covering Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Floor Covering Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Floor Covering Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Floor Covering Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Carpets & rugs Features

Figure Tiles Features

Figure Vinyl flooring Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Floor Covering Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Floor Covering Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Commercial Description

Figure Residential Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Floor Covering Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Floor Covering Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Floor Covering

Figure Production Process of Floor Covering

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Floor Covering

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Armstrong Flooring Profile

Table Armstrong Flooring Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Profile

Table Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Mohawk Industries Inc. Profile

Table Mohawk Industries Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table ABC Carpet & Home Inc. Profile

Table ABC Carpet & Home Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Lowe’s Profile

Table Lowe’s Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Home Depot Inc. Profile

Table Home Depot Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Interface Inc. Profile

Table Interface Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Milliken & Company Profile

Table Milliken & Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Lumber Liquidators Inc. Profile

Table Lumber Liquidators Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Shaw Industries Group Inc. Profile

Table Shaw Industries Group Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Floor Covering Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Floor Covering Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Floor Covering Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Floor Covering Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Floor Covering Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Floor Covering Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Floor Covering Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Floor Covering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

