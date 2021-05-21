The global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market covered in Chapter 4:
Yantai Haiwan
Dongxing
Berry Plastics
Global-Pak
Langston
LC Packaging
Lasheen Group
Sackmaker
Flexi-tuff
Emmbi Industries
Intertape Polymer
Greif
RDA Bulk Packaging
Kanpur Plastipack
AmeriGlobe
Halsted
MiniBulk
BAG Corp
Isbir
Rishi FIBC
Bulk Lift
Conitex Sonoco
Wellknit
Taihua Group
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Heavy FIBC
Light FIBC
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Food Products
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Heavy FIBC
1.5.3 Light FIBC
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Food Products
1.6.3 Chemicals
1.6.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.6.5 Others
1.7 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Yantai Haiwan
4.1.1 Yantai Haiwan Basic Information
4.1.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Yantai Haiwan Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Yantai Haiwan Business Overview
4.2 Dongxing
4.2.1 Dongxing Basic Information
4.2.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Dongxing Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Dongxing Business Overview
4.3 Berry Plastics
4.3.1 Berry Plastics Basic Information
4.3.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Berry Plastics Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Berry Plastics Business Overview
4.4 Global-Pak
4.4.1 Global-Pak Basic Information
4.4.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Global-Pak Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Global-Pak Business Overview
4.5 Langston
4.5.1 Langston Basic Information
4.5.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Langston Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Langston Business Overview
4.6 LC Packaging
4.6.1 LC Packaging Basic Information
4.6.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 LC Packaging Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 LC Packaging Business Overview
4.7 Lasheen Group
4.7.1 Lasheen Group Basic Information
4.7.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Lasheen Group Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Lasheen Group Business Overview
4.8 Sackmaker
4.8.1 Sackmaker Basic Information
4.8.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Sackmaker Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Sackmaker Business Overview
4.9 Flexi-tuff
4.9.1 Flexi-tuff Basic Information
4.9.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Flexi-tuff Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Flexi-tuff Business Overview
4.10 Emmbi Industries
4.10.1 Emmbi Industries Basic Information
4.10.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Emmbi Industries Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Emmbi Industries Business Overview
4.11 Intertape Polymer
4.11.1 Intertape Polymer Basic Information
4.11.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Intertape Polymer Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Intertape Polymer Business Overview
4.12 Greif
4.12.1 Greif Basic Information
4.12.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Greif Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Greif Business Overview
4.13 RDA Bulk Packaging
4.13.1 RDA Bulk Packaging Basic Information
4.13.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.13.3 RDA Bulk Packaging Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.13.4 RDA Bulk Packaging Business Overview
4.14 Kanpur Plastipack
4.14.1 Kanpur Plastipack Basic Information
4.14.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.14.3 Kanpur Plastipack Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.14.4 Kanpur Plastipack Business Overview
4.15 AmeriGlobe
4.15.1 AmeriGlobe Basic Information
4.15.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.15.3 AmeriGlobe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.15.4 AmeriGlobe Business Overview
4.16 Halsted
4.16.1 Halsted Basic Information
4.16.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.16.3 Halsted Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.16.4 Halsted Business Overview
4.17 MiniBulk
4.17.1 MiniBulk Basic Information
4.17.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.17.3 MiniBulk Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.17.4 MiniBulk Business Overview
4.18 BAG Corp
4.18.1 BAG Corp Basic Information
4.18.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.18.3 BAG Corp Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.18.4 BAG Corp Business Overview
4.19 Isbir
4.19.1 Isbir Basic Information
4.19.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.19.3 Isbir Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.19.4 Isbir Business Overview
4.20 Rishi FIBC
4.20.1 Rishi FIBC Basic Information
4.20.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.20.3 Rishi FIBC Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.20.4 Rishi FIBC Business Overview
4.21 Bulk Lift
4.21.1 Bulk Lift Basic Information
4.21.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.21.3 Bulk Lift Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.21.4 Bulk Lift Business Overview
4.22 Conitex Sonoco
4.22.1 Conitex Sonoco Basic Information
4.22.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.22.3 Conitex Sonoco Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.22.4 Conitex Sonoco Business Overview
4.23 Wellknit
4.23.1 Wellknit Basic Information
4.23.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.23.3 Wellknit Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.23.4 Wellknit Business Overview
4.24 Taihua Group
4.24.1 Taihua Group Basic Information
4.24.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.24.3 Taihua Group Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.24.4 Taihua Group Business Overview
5 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.3 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
7.2 Germany Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.2.1 Germany Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
7.3 UK Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.3.1 UK Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
7.4 France Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4.1 France Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
7.5 Italy Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5.1 Italy Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
7.6 Spain Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.6.1 Spain Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
7.7 Russia Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.7.1 Russia Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
8 Asia-Pacific Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
8.2 China Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.2.1 China Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
8.3 Japan Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.3.1 Japan Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
8.4 South Korea Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4.1 South Korea Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
8.5 Australia Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 India Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6.1 India Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
8.7 Southeast Asia Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7.1 Southeast Asia Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
9 Middle East and Africa Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
9.2 Saudi Arabia Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.3 UAE Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Egypt Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 Nigeria Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 South Africa Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 South America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 South America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.1.1 South America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.2 South America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.3 South America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
10.2 Brazil Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.2.1 Brazil Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Under COVID-19
10.3 Argentina Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 Columbia Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Chile Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segment by Types
11.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.2 Heavy FIBC Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.3 Light FIBC Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.4 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)
12 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Food Products Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
13 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
13.1 Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)
13.2 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
13.2.1 North America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.2 Europe Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.5 South America Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.3 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)
13.4 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)
13.5 Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Forecast Under COVID-19
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Table Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)
Figure Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026
Figure Heavy FIBC Features
Figure Light FIBC Features
Figure Others Features
Table Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)
Figure Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026
Figure Food Products Description
Figure Chemicals Description
Figure Pharmaceuticals Description
Figure Others Description
Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview
Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Industry Development
Table SWOT Analysis
Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Figure Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026
Table Industry News
Table Industry Policies
Figure Value Chain Status of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container
Figure Production Process of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container
Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container
Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)
Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
Table Yantai Haiwan Profile
Table Yantai Haiwan Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Dongxing Profile
Table Dongxing Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Berry Plastics Profile
Table Berry Plastics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Global-Pak Profile
Table Global-Pak Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Langston Profile
Table Langston Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table LC Packaging Profile
Table LC Packaging Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Lasheen Group Profile
Table Lasheen Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Sackmaker Profile
Table Sackmaker Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Flexi-tuff Profile
Table Flexi-tuff Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Emmbi Industries Profile
Table Emmbi Industries Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Intertape Polymer Profile
Table Intertape Polymer Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Greif Profile
Table Greif Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table RDA Bulk Packaging Profile
Table RDA Bulk Packaging Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Kanpur Plastipack Profile
Table Kanpur Plastipack Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table AmeriGlobe Profile
Table AmeriGlobe Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table Halsted Profile
Table Halsted Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Table MiniBulk Profile
Table MiniBulk Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
….continued
