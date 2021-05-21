Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Fire Collars Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Fire Collars market covered in Chapter 4:

Rockwool

ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel)

Temati

Promat

Snap

K-FLEX

Envirograf

Bampi

Hilti

STI

Nicoll-Nordic

Fondital (Marvon)

Firestem

Fireus

Astroflame

Walraven

PFC Corofil

DST Group

Ramset

Metacaulk

FSi Limited (PipeBloc)

FIRESEAL

Pyroplex

Airflow

Allproof

Rf-Technologies

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fire Collars market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Stainless Steel Case

Steel Case

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fire Collars market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Office Buildings

Hospitals

Shopping Centres

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Fire Collars Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Stainless Steel Case

1.5.3 Steel Case

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Fire Collars Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Office Buildings

1.6.3 Hospitals

1.6.4 Shopping Centres

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Fire Collars Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fire Collars Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Fire Collars Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Fire Collars Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fire Collars

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fire Collars

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fire Collars Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Rockwool

4.1.1 Rockwool Basic Information

4.1.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Rockwool Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Rockwool Business Overview

4.2 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel)

4.2.1 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Basic Information

4.2.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Business Overview

4.3 Temati

4.3.1 Temati Basic Information

4.3.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Temati Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Temati Business Overview

4.4 Promat

4.4.1 Promat Basic Information

4.4.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Promat Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Promat Business Overview

4.5 Snap

4.5.1 Snap Basic Information

4.5.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Snap Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Snap Business Overview

4.6 K-FLEX

4.6.1 K-FLEX Basic Information

4.6.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 K-FLEX Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 K-FLEX Business Overview

4.7 Envirograf

4.7.1 Envirograf Basic Information

4.7.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Envirograf Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Envirograf Business Overview

4.8 Bampi

4.8.1 Bampi Basic Information

4.8.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Bampi Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Bampi Business Overview

4.9 Hilti

4.9.1 Hilti Basic Information

4.9.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Hilti Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Hilti Business Overview

4.10 STI

4.10.1 STI Basic Information

4.10.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 STI Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 STI Business Overview

4.11 Nicoll-Nordic

4.11.1 Nicoll-Nordic Basic Information

4.11.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Nicoll-Nordic Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Nicoll-Nordic Business Overview

4.12 Fondital (Marvon)

4.12.1 Fondital (Marvon) Basic Information

4.12.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Fondital (Marvon) Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Fondital (Marvon) Business Overview

4.13 Firestem

4.13.1 Firestem Basic Information

4.13.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Firestem Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Firestem Business Overview

4.14 Fireus

4.14.1 Fireus Basic Information

4.14.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Fireus Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Fireus Business Overview

4.15 Astroflame

4.15.1 Astroflame Basic Information

4.15.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Astroflame Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Astroflame Business Overview

4.16 Walraven

4.16.1 Walraven Basic Information

4.16.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Walraven Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Walraven Business Overview

4.17 PFC Corofil

4.17.1 PFC Corofil Basic Information

4.17.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 PFC Corofil Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 PFC Corofil Business Overview

4.18 DST Group

4.18.1 DST Group Basic Information

4.18.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 DST Group Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 DST Group Business Overview

4.19 Ramset

4.19.1 Ramset Basic Information

4.19.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Ramset Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Ramset Business Overview

4.20 Metacaulk

4.20.1 Metacaulk Basic Information

4.20.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Metacaulk Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Metacaulk Business Overview

4.21 FSi Limited (PipeBloc)

4.21.1 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Basic Information

4.21.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 FSi Limited (PipeBloc) Business Overview

4.22 FIRESEAL

4.22.1 FIRESEAL Basic Information

4.22.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 FIRESEAL Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 FIRESEAL Business Overview

4.23 Pyroplex

4.23.1 Pyroplex Basic Information

4.23.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 Pyroplex Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 Pyroplex Business Overview

4.24 Airflow

4.24.1 Airflow Basic Information

4.24.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.24.3 Airflow Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.24.4 Airflow Business Overview

4.25 Allproof

4.25.1 Allproof Basic Information

4.25.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.25.3 Allproof Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.25.4 Allproof Business Overview

4.26 Rf-Technologies

4.26.1 Rf-Technologies Basic Information

4.26.2 Fire Collars Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.26.3 Rf-Technologies Fire Collars Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.26.4 Rf-Technologies Business Overview

5 Global Fire Collars Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Fire Collars Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Fire Collars Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Fire Collars Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Fire Collars Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Fire Collars Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Fire Collars Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Fire Collars Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Fire Collars Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fire Collars Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Fire Collars Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Fire Collars Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Collars Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Collars Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Collars Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Fire Collars Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Collars Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Collars Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Collars Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Fire Collars Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Fire Collars Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Fire Collars Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Fire Collars Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Fire Collars Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Fire Collars Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Fire Collars Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Fire Collars Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Fire Collars Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Stainless Steel Case Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Steel Case Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Fire Collars Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Fire Collars Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Fire Collars Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Fire Collars Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Office Buildings Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Hospitals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Shopping Centres Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Fire Collars Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Fire Collars Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Fire Collars Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Fire Collars Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Fire Collars Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Collars Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Fire Collars Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Fire Collars Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Fire Collars Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Fire Collars Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Fire Collars Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Fire Collars Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Fire Collars Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Stainless Steel Case Features

Figure Steel Case Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Fire Collars Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Fire Collars Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Office Buildings Description

Figure Hospitals Description

Figure Shopping Centres Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fire Collars Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Fire Collars Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Fire Collars

Figure Production Process of Fire Collars

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fire Collars

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Rockwool Profile

Table Rockwool Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Profile

Table ASSA ABLOY (Pyropanel) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Temati Profile

Table Temati Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Promat Profile

Table Promat Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Snap Profile

Table Snap Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table K-FLEX Profile

….….Continued

