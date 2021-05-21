The global Ferrous Slag market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Ferrous Slag market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Ferrous Slag industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Ferrous Slag Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Ferrous Slag market covered in Chapter 4:

Thyssenkrupp

ArcelorMittal

Gerdau

Tata Steel

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Baosteel

Wuhan Iron & Steel Group

Severstal

JFE Holdings

U.S. Steel

Posco

Evraz Group

Vale

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Anshan Iron & Steel Group

Nucor

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Ferrous Slag market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Blast Furnace Slag

Steel Slag

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Ferrous Slag market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Asphalt Aggregate

Concrete/Masonry Aggregate

Insulation/ Mineral Wool

Cement Mfg Raw Feed

Agriculture/Soil Amendment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Ferrous Slag Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Blast Furnace Slag

1.5.3 Steel Slag

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Ferrous Slag Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Asphalt Aggregate

1.6.3 Concrete/Masonry Aggregate

1.6.4 Insulation/ Mineral Wool

1.6.5 Cement Mfg Raw Feed

1.6.6 Agriculture/Soil Amendment

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Ferrous Slag Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ferrous Slag Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Ferrous Slag Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Ferrous Slag Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ferrous Slag

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Ferrous Slag

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Ferrous Slag Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Thyssenkrupp

4.1.1 Thyssenkrupp Basic Information

4.1.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Thyssenkrupp Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Thyssenkrupp Business Overview

4.2 ArcelorMittal

4.2.1 ArcelorMittal Basic Information

4.2.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ArcelorMittal Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ArcelorMittal Business Overview

4.3 Gerdau

4.3.1 Gerdau Basic Information

4.3.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Gerdau Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Gerdau Business Overview

4.4 Tata Steel

4.4.1 Tata Steel Basic Information

4.4.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Tata Steel Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Tata Steel Business Overview

4.5 Jiangsu Shagang Group

4.5.1 Jiangsu Shagang Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Jiangsu Shagang Group Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Jiangsu Shagang Group Business Overview

4.6 Baosteel

4.6.1 Baosteel Basic Information

4.6.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Baosteel Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Baosteel Business Overview

4.7 Wuhan Iron & Steel Group

4.7.1 Wuhan Iron & Steel Group Basic Information

4.7.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Wuhan Iron & Steel Group Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Wuhan Iron & Steel Group Business Overview

4.8 Severstal

4.8.1 Severstal Basic Information

4.8.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Severstal Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Severstal Business Overview

4.9 JFE Holdings

4.9.1 JFE Holdings Basic Information

4.9.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 JFE Holdings Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 JFE Holdings Business Overview

4.10 U.S. Steel

4.10.1 U.S. Steel Basic Information

4.10.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 U.S. Steel Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 U.S. Steel Business Overview

4.11 Posco

4.11.1 Posco Basic Information

4.11.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Posco Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Posco Business Overview

4.12 Evraz Group

4.12.1 Evraz Group Basic Information

4.12.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Evraz Group Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Evraz Group Business Overview

4.13 Vale

4.13.1 Vale Basic Information

4.13.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Vale Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Vale Business Overview

4.14 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

4.14.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Basic Information

4.14.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Business Overview

4.15 Anshan Iron & Steel Group

4.15.1 Anshan Iron & Steel Group Basic Information

4.15.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Anshan Iron & Steel Group Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Anshan Iron & Steel Group Business Overview

4.16 Nucor

4.16.1 Nucor Basic Information

4.16.2 Ferrous Slag Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Nucor Ferrous Slag Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Nucor Business Overview

5 Global Ferrous Slag Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Ferrous Slag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Ferrous Slag Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ferrous Slag Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Ferrous Slag Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Ferrous Slag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Ferrous Slag Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Ferrous Slag Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Ferrous Slag Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Ferrous Slag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Ferrous Slag Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Ferrous Slag Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Ferrous Slag Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ferrous Slag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ferrous Slag Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ferrous Slag Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Ferrous Slag Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ferrous Slag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ferrous Slag Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ferrous Slag Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Ferrous Slag Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Ferrous Slag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Ferrous Slag Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Ferrous Slag Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Ferrous Slag Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Ferrous Slag Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Ferrous Slag Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Ferrous Slag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Ferrous Slag Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Ferrous Slag Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Blast Furnace Slag Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Steel Slag Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Ferrous Slag Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Ferrous Slag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Ferrous Slag Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Ferrous Slag Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Asphalt Aggregate Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Concrete/Masonry Aggregate Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Insulation/ Mineral Wool Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Cement Mfg Raw Feed Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Agriculture/Soil Amendment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Ferrous Slag Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Ferrous Slag Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Ferrous Slag Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Ferrous Slag Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Ferrous Slag Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ferrous Slag Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Ferrous Slag Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Ferrous Slag Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Ferrous Slag Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Ferrous Slag Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Ferrous Slag Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Ferrous Slag Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Ferrous Slag Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Blast Furnace Slag Features

Figure Steel Slag Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Ferrous Slag Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Ferrous Slag Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Asphalt Aggregate Description

Figure Concrete/Masonry Aggregate Description

Figure Insulation/ Mineral Wool Description

Figure Cement Mfg Raw Feed Description

Figure Agriculture/Soil Amendment Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ferrous Slag Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Ferrous Slag Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Ferrous Slag

Figure Production Process of Ferrous Slag

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ferrous Slag

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Thyssenkrupp Profile

Table Thyssenkrupp Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table ArcelorMittal Profile

Table ArcelorMittal Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Gerdau Profile

Table Gerdau Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Tata Steel Profile

Table Tata Steel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Jiangsu Shagang Group Profile

Table Jiangsu Shagang Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Baosteel Profile

Table Baosteel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Wuhan Iron & Steel Group Profile

