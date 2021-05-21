The global Feed Testing market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Feed Testing market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Feed Testing industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Feed Testing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Feed Testing market covered in Chapter 4:

Silliker Inc.

Bureau Veritas SA

Eurofins Scientific

R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.

Genon Laboratories Ltd.

Intertek Group Plc

Adpen Laboratories Inc.

Institut Für Produktqualitt Gmbh (IFP)

Romer Labs Inc.

SGS SA

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Feed Testing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Pathogen Testing

Nutritional Labeling Analysis

Mycotoxin Testing

Fats & Oils Analysis

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Feed Testing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Poultry

Swine

Pets

Equine

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Feed Testing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Pathogen Testing

1.5.3 Nutritional Labeling Analysis

1.5.4 Mycotoxin Testing

1.5.5 Fats & Oils Analysis

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Feed Testing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Poultry

1.6.3 Swine

1.6.4 Pets

1.6.5 Equine

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Feed Testing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Feed Testing Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Feed Testing Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Feed Testing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Feed Testing

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Feed Testing

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Feed Testing Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Silliker Inc.

4.1.1 Silliker Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Feed Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Silliker Inc. Feed Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Silliker Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Bureau Veritas SA

4.2.1 Bureau Veritas SA Basic Information

4.2.2 Feed Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Bureau Veritas SA Feed Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Bureau Veritas SA Business Overview

4.3 Eurofins Scientific

4.3.1 Eurofins Scientific Basic Information

4.3.2 Feed Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Eurofins Scientific Feed Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

4.4 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.

4.4.1 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Feed Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd. Feed Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Genon Laboratories Ltd.

4.5.1 Genon Laboratories Ltd. Basic Information

4.5.2 Feed Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Genon Laboratories Ltd. Feed Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Genon Laboratories Ltd. Business Overview

4.6 Intertek Group Plc

4.6.1 Intertek Group Plc Basic Information

4.6.2 Feed Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Intertek Group Plc Feed Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Intertek Group Plc Business Overview

4.7 Adpen Laboratories Inc.

4.7.1 Adpen Laboratories Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Feed Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Adpen Laboratories Inc. Feed Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Adpen Laboratories Inc. Business Overview

4.8 Institut Für Produktqualitt Gmbh (IFP)

4.8.1 Institut Für Produktqualitt Gmbh (IFP) Basic Information

4.8.2 Feed Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Institut Für Produktqualitt Gmbh (IFP) Feed Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Institut Für Produktqualitt Gmbh (IFP) Business Overview

4.9 Romer Labs Inc.

4.9.1 Romer Labs Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Feed Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Romer Labs Inc. Feed Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Romer Labs Inc. Business Overview

4.10 SGS SA

4.10.1 SGS SA Basic Information

4.10.2 Feed Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 SGS SA Feed Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 SGS SA Business Overview

5 Global Feed Testing Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Feed Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Feed Testing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Feed Testing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Feed Testing Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Feed Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Feed Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Feed Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Feed Testing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Feed Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Feed Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Feed Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Feed Testing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Feed Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Feed Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Feed Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Feed Testing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Feed Testing Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Feed Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Feed Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Feed Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Feed Testing Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Feed Testing Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Feed Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Feed Testing Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Feed Testing Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Pathogen Testing Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Nutritional Labeling Analysis Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Mycotoxin Testing Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Fats & Oils Analysis Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.6 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Feed Testing Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Feed Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Feed Testing Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Feed Testing Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Poultry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Swine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Pets Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Equine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Feed Testing Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Feed Testing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Feed Testing Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Feed Testing Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Feed Testing Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Feed Testing Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Feed Testing Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Feed Testing Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Feed Testing Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Feed Testing Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Feed Testing Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Feed Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Feed Testing Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Pathogen Testing Features

Figure Nutritional Labeling Analysis Features

Figure Mycotoxin Testing Features

Figure Fats & Oils Analysis Features

Figure Others Features

Table Global Feed Testing Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Feed Testing Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Poultry Description

Figure Swine Description

Figure Pets Description

Figure Equine Description

Figure Others Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Feed Testing Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Feed Testing Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Feed Testing

Figure Production Process of Feed Testing

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Feed Testing

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Silliker Inc. Profile

Table Silliker Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Bureau Veritas SA Profile

Table Bureau Veritas SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Eurofins Scientific Profile

Table Eurofins Scientific Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table R J Hill Laboratories Ltd. Profile

Table R J Hill Laboratories Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Genon Laboratories Ltd. Profile

Table Genon Laboratories Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Intertek Group Plc Profile

Table Intertek Group Plc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Adpen Laboratories Inc. Profile

Table Adpen Laboratories Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Institut Für Produktqualitt Gmbh (IFP) Profile

Table Institut Für Produktqualitt Gmbh (IFP) Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Romer Labs Inc. Profile

Table Romer Labs Inc. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table SGS SA Profile

Table SGS SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Feed Testing Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Feed Testing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Feed Testing Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Feed Testing Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Feed Testing Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Feed Testing Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Feed Testing Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Feed Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Feed Testing Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Feed Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Feed Testing Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Feed Testing Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

….continued

