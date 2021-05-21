Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin market covered in Chapter 4:

Tosoh

FPC

Braskem

LG Chem

Versalis

TPI Polene

Celanese

Samsung-Total

Sinopec Beijing

DuPont

BASF-YPC

Total

Hanwha Chem

USI

Lotte Chem

Lyondell Basell

Huamei Polymer

Westlake

Dow

Arkema

Exxon Mobil

Sumitomo Chem

Ube

NUC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Very Low EVA(1 – 7%)

Low EVA(7 – 17%)

Mid EVA(17 – 25%)

High EVA(25 – 35%)

High EVA(36 – 45%)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Film

Injection & Foaming

Wire & Cable

Solar film

Hot melt

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Very Low EVA(1 – 7%)

1.5.3 Low EVA(7 – 17%)

1.5.4 Mid EVA(17 – 25%)

1.5.5 High EVA(25 – 35%)

1.5.6 High EVA(36 – 45%)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Film

1.6.3 Injection & Foaming

1.6.4 Wire & Cable

1.6.5 Solar film

1.6.6 Hot melt

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Tosoh

4.1.1 Tosoh Basic Information

4.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Tosoh Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Tosoh Business Overview

4.2 FPC

4.2.1 FPC Basic Information

4.2.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 FPC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 FPC Business Overview

4.3 Braskem

4.3.1 Braskem Basic Information

4.3.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Braskem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Braskem Business Overview

4.4 LG Chem

4.4.1 LG Chem Basic Information

4.4.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 LG Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 LG Chem Business Overview

4.5 Versalis

4.5.1 Versalis Basic Information

4.5.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Versalis Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Versalis Business Overview

4.6 TPI Polene

4.6.1 TPI Polene Basic Information

4.6.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 TPI Polene Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 TPI Polene Business Overview

4.7 Celanese

4.7.1 Celanese Basic Information

4.7.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Celanese Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Celanese Business Overview

4.8 Samsung-Total

4.8.1 Samsung-Total Basic Information

4.8.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Samsung-Total Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Samsung-Total Business Overview

4.9 Sinopec Beijing

4.9.1 Sinopec Beijing Basic Information

4.9.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Sinopec Beijing Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Sinopec Beijing Business Overview

4.10 DuPont

4.10.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.10.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 DuPont Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.11 BASF-YPC

4.11.1 BASF-YPC Basic Information

4.11.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 BASF-YPC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 BASF-YPC Business Overview

4.12 Total

4.12.1 Total Basic Information

4.12.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Total Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Total Business Overview

4.13 Hanwha Chem

4.13.1 Hanwha Chem Basic Information

4.13.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Hanwha Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Hanwha Chem Business Overview

4.14 USI

4.14.1 USI Basic Information

4.14.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 USI Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 USI Business Overview

4.15 Lotte Chem

4.15.1 Lotte Chem Basic Information

4.15.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Lotte Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Lotte Chem Business Overview

4.16 Lyondell Basell

4.16.1 Lyondell Basell Basic Information

4.16.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Lyondell Basell Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Lyondell Basell Business Overview

4.17 Huamei Polymer

4.17.1 Huamei Polymer Basic Information

4.17.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Huamei Polymer Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Huamei Polymer Business Overview

4.18 Westlake

4.18.1 Westlake Basic Information

4.18.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Westlake Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Westlake Business Overview

4.19 Dow

4.19.1 Dow Basic Information

4.19.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Dow Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Dow Business Overview

4.20 Arkema

4.20.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.20.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Arkema Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Arkema Business Overview

4.21 Exxon Mobil

4.21.1 Exxon Mobil Basic Information

4.21.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Exxon Mobil Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Exxon Mobil Business Overview

4.22 Sumitomo Chem

4.22.1 Sumitomo Chem Basic Information

4.22.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 Sumitomo Chem Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 Sumitomo Chem Business Overview

4.23 Ube

4.23.1 Ube Basic Information

4.23.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 Ube Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 Ube Business Overview

4.24 NUC

4.24.1 NUC Basic Information

4.24.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.24.3 NUC Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva) Resin Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.24.4 NUC Business Overview

….….Continued

