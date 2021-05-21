The global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) market covered in Chapter 4:

Tosoh

Vynova

OXY

Shell

Saharapcc

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

PPG

ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions

Axiall

DOW

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Direct synthesis

Chlorination

Catalyst law

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Chemical Intermediate

VCM / PVC production of raw materials

Agricultural Chemicals

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Direct synthesis

1.5.3 Chlorination

1.5.4 Catalyst law

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Chemical Intermediate

1.6.3 VCM / PVC production of raw materials

1.6.4 Agricultural Chemicals

1.7 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ethylene Dichloride (Edc)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Ethylene Dichloride (Edc)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Tosoh

4.1.1 Tosoh Basic Information

4.1.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Tosoh Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Tosoh Business Overview

4.2 Vynova

4.2.1 Vynova Basic Information

4.2.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Vynova Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Vynova Business Overview

4.3 OXY

4.3.1 OXY Basic Information

4.3.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 OXY Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 OXY Business Overview

4.4 Shell

4.4.1 Shell Basic Information

4.4.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Shell Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Shell Business Overview

4.5 Saharapcc

4.5.1 Saharapcc Basic Information

4.5.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Saharapcc Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Saharapcc Business Overview

4.6 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

4.6.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Business Overview

4.7 PPG

4.7.1 PPG Basic Information

4.7.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 PPG Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 PPG Business Overview

4.8 ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions

4.8.1 ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions Basic Information

4.8.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions Business Overview

4.9 Axiall

4.9.1 Axiall Basic Information

4.9.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Axiall Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Axiall Business Overview

4.10 DOW

4.10.1 DOW Basic Information

4.10.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 DOW Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 DOW Business Overview

5 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Direct synthesis Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Chlorination Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Catalyst law Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Chemical Intermediate Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 VCM / PVC production of raw materials Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Agricultural Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Direct synthesis Features

Figure Chlorination Features

Figure Catalyst law Features

Table Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Chemical Intermediate Description

Figure VCM / PVC production of raw materials Description

Figure Agricultural Chemicals Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Ethylene Dichloride (Edc)

Figure Production Process of Ethylene Dichloride (Edc)

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ethylene Dichloride (Edc)

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Tosoh Profile

Table Tosoh Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Vynova Profile

Table Vynova Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table OXY Profile

Table OXY Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Shell Profile

Table Shell Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Saharapcc Profile

Table Saharapcc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Profile

Table Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table PPG Profile

Table PPG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions Profile

Table ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Axiall Profile

Table Axiall Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table DOW Profile

Table DOW Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Ethylene Dichloride (Edc) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

