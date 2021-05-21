The global Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) market covered in Chapter 4:

Ebac

Oasis

Lamo

Culligan

Qinyuan

Primo

Clover

Whirlpool

Honeywell

Cosmetal

Angel

Champ

Midea

Newair

Ragalta

Waterlogic

Avalon

Edgar

Aqua Clara

Haier

Aquaid

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Bottled Water Dispenser or Bottled Water Cooler (BWC)

Point-of-Use (POU)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Household

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Bottled Water Dispenser or Bottled Water Cooler (BWC)

1.5.3 Point-of-Use (POU)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Household

1.6.3 Commercial

1.7 Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Ebac

4.1.1 Ebac Basic Information

4.1.2 Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Ebac Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Ebac Business Overview

4.2 Oasis

4.2.1 Oasis Basic Information

4.2.2 Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Oasis Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Oasis Business Overview

4.3 Lamo

4.3.1 Lamo Basic Information

4.3.2 Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Lamo Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Lamo Business Overview

4.4 Culligan

4.4.1 Culligan Basic Information

….continued

