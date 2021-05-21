Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Crop Protection Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Crop Protection market covered in Chapter 4:

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

UPL(formerlay United Phosphorus)

Adama

Sumitomo Chemical

Kumiai Chemical

Sanonda Group

Rallis India

Crop Science India

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

Huapont

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Wynca Chemical

Monsanto

Nufarm

Biostadt India Limited

BASF

Arysta Lifescience

CropLife India

FMC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Crop Protection market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

Plant Growth Regulator

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Crop Protection market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Crop Protection Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Insecticide

1.5.3 Herbicide

1.5.4 Fungicide

1.5.5 Plant Growth Regulator

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Crop Protection Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cereals & Grains

1.6.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.6.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.6.5 Turfs & Ornamentals

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Crop Protection Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Crop Protection Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Crop Protection Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Crop Protection Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Crop Protection

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Crop Protection

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Crop Protection Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

….continued

