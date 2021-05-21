Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Crop Protection Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Crop Protection market covered in Chapter 4:
Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical
Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology
UPL(formerlay United Phosphorus)
Adama
Sumitomo Chemical
Kumiai Chemical
Sanonda Group
Rallis India
Crop Science India
Syngenta
Bayer Crop Science
Huapont
Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha
Wynca Chemical
Monsanto
Nufarm
Biostadt India Limited
BASF
Arysta Lifescience
CropLife India
FMC
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Crop Protection market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Insecticide
Herbicide
Fungicide
Plant Growth Regulator
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Crop Protection market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Cereals & Grains
Fruits & Vegetables
Oilseeds & Pulses
Turfs & Ornamentals
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Crop Protection Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Insecticide
1.5.3 Herbicide
1.5.4 Fungicide
1.5.5 Plant Growth Regulator
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Crop Protection Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Cereals & Grains
1.6.3 Fruits & Vegetables
1.6.4 Oilseeds & Pulses
1.6.5 Turfs & Ornamentals
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Crop Protection Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Crop Protection Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Crop Protection Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Crop Protection Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Crop Protection
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Crop Protection
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Crop Protection Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
….continued
