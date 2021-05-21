The global Construction market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Construction market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Construction industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Construction Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Construction market covered in Chapter 4:

Skanska Group

Grupo ACS

Power Construction Corp. of China

Balfour Beatty

Bechtel Corporation

Bouygues SA

Vinci SA

Hochtief

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Construction market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Housing and Civil Engineering and Bridge Engineering Construction

Construction and Installation Industry

Architectural Decoration Industry

Other Construction Industry

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Construction market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Non-Residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Construction Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Housing and Civil Engineering and Bridge Engineering Construction

1.5.3 Construction and Installation Industry

1.5.4 Architectural Decoration Industry

1.5.5 Other Construction Industry

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Construction Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Commercial

1.6.4 Non-Residential

1.7 Construction Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Construction Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Construction Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Construction Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Construction

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Construction

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Construction Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Skanska Group

4.1.1 Skanska Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Skanska Group Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Skanska Group Business Overview

4.2 Grupo ACS

4.2.1 Grupo ACS Basic Information

4.2.2 Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Grupo ACS Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Grupo ACS Business Overview

4.3 Power Construction Corp. of China

4.3.1 Power Construction Corp. of China Basic Information

4.3.2 Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Power Construction Corp. of China Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Power Construction Corp. of China Business Overview

4.4 Balfour Beatty

4.4.1 Balfour Beatty Basic Information

4.4.2 Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Balfour Beatty Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Balfour Beatty Business Overview

4.5 Bechtel Corporation

4.5.1 Bechtel Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Bechtel Corporation Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Bechtel Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Bouygues SA

4.6.1 Bouygues SA Basic Information

4.6.2 Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bouygues SA Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bouygues SA Business Overview

4.7 Vinci SA

4.7.1 Vinci SA Basic Information

4.7.2 Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Vinci SA Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Vinci SA Business Overview

4.8 Hochtief

4.8.1 Hochtief Basic Information

4.8.2 Construction Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Hochtief Construction Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Hochtief Business Overview

5 Global Construction Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Construction Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Construction Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Construction Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Construction Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Construction Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Construction Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Construction Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Construction Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Construction Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Construction Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Construction Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Construction Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Construction Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Construction Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Construction Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Construction Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Construction Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Construction Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Construction Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Construction Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Construction Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Construction Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Construction Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Construction Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Construction Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Construction Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Housing and Civil Engineering and Bridge Engineering Construction Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Construction and Installation Industry Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Architectural Decoration Industry Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Other Construction Industry Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Construction Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Construction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Construction Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Construction Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Residential Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Commercial Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Non-Residential Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Construction Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Construction Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Construction Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Construction Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Construction Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Construction Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Construction Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Construction Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Construction Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Construction Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Construction Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Housing and Civil Engineering and Bridge Engineering Construction Features

Figure Construction and Installation Industry Features

Figure Architectural Decoration Industry Features

Figure Other Construction Industry Features

Table Global Construction Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Construction Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Residential Description

Figure Commercial Description

Figure Non-Residential Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Construction Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Construction Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Construction

Figure Production Process of Construction

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Construction

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Skanska Group Profile

Table Skanska Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Grupo ACS Profile

Table Grupo ACS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Power Construction Corp. of China Profile

Table Power Construction Corp. of China Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Balfour Beatty Profile

Table Balfour Beatty Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Bechtel Corporation Profile

Table Bechtel Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Bouygues SA Profile

Table Bouygues SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Vinci SA Profile

Table Vinci SA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Hochtief Profile

Table Hochtief Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Construction Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

