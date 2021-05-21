Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes market covered in Chapter 4:

Snecma

Chromalloy

Turbocam International

Turbocam

Rolls Royce

GE Aviation

UTC Aerospace

Moeller Aerospace

Hi-Tek Manufacturing

GKN Aerospace

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Steel&Nickel Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Steel&Nickel Alloys

1.5.3 Titanium Alloys

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Fixed-wing

1.6.3 Rotary-wing

1.7 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Snecma

4.1.1 Snecma Basic Information

4.1.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Snecma Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Snecma Business Overview

4.2 Chromalloy

4.2.1 Chromalloy Basic Information

4.2.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Chromalloy Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Chromalloy Business Overview

4.3 Turbocam International

4.3.1 Turbocam International Basic Information

4.3.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Turbocam International Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Turbocam International Business Overview

4.4 Turbocam

4.4.1 Turbocam Basic Information

4.4.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Turbocam Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Turbocam Business Overview

4.5 Rolls Royce

4.5.1 Rolls Royce Basic Information

4.5.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Rolls Royce Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Rolls Royce Business Overview

4.6 GE Aviation

4.6.1 GE Aviation Basic Information

4.6.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 GE Aviation Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 GE Aviation Business Overview

4.7 UTC Aerospace

4.7.1 UTC Aerospace Basic Information

4.7.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 UTC Aerospace Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 UTC Aerospace Business Overview

4.8 Moeller Aerospace

4.8.1 Moeller Aerospace Basic Information

4.8.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Moeller Aerospace Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Moeller Aerospace Business Overview

4.9 Hi-Tek Manufacturing

4.9.1 Hi-Tek Manufacturing Basic Information

4.9.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Hi-Tek Manufacturing Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Hi-Tek Manufacturing Business Overview

4.10 GKN Aerospace

4.10.1 GKN Aerospace Basic Information

4.10.2 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 GKN Aerospace Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 GKN Aerospace Business Overview

5 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….….Continued

